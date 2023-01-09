Sandeep Grewal is building Subhome, and learning to squeeze wine from stone – DNA

Sandeep Grewal (left) with Aravind Sinniah at the 5-star hotel they are managing, which represents an expansion of their business strategy.

By Azizul Rahman | Digital News Asia | Malaysia |

Sandeep Grewal started his career as a mortgage broker and this expertise would eventually come to influence his career.

“Property is all about loans,” he says. And while he may have been trained by banks he learnt even more from clients. “Honestly, I learnt so much from them, some of whom bought properties almost every month.”

In 2006, sensing an opportunity in the water business, he quit banking and launched a water vending machine business which eventually failed.

He decided to go back to his roots, loosely speaking, and co-founded Freeman Education in 2009. “I decided to teach what I had learned as a mortgage broker instead of just making property investments with some friends.”

Not surprisingly, quite a few of those who started making investments after going through the Freeman course started asking Sandeep for help in managing their properties. Before he knew it, there were close to 100 properties under management, and things were getting overwhelming.

In early 2015, Sandeep with co-founder Aravind Sinniah launched Subhome Management Sdn Bhd focused on managing service suites. It was a natural extension to the property investments that Sandeep and his Freeman trained investors were doing.

With the only tech being the ubiquitous Microsoft spreadsheet for managing operations, yet recognising the convenience and visibility that digital adds to the manual way of managing multiple properties, Sandeep began to drive increasing digital adoption into the operations side from 2017.

This tech side of the business, that started with only two full time developers back then, has grown into a room management platform with five modules today, including Long Term Rental Booking, Inventory Management and Revenue Management. The tech team is still a battle hardened two-person team and with some external talent as well.

Read the full story here.

RELATED STORY:

Singapore property veteran Karamjit Singh leaves JLL (Asia Samachar, 29 Nov 2016)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here.