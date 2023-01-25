Sikh boxer Taqdeer Singh wants to win medals for Hong Kong

Hong Kong boxing champ Taqdeer Singh

By Asia Samachar | Hong Kong |

In December 2022, Taqdeer Singh emerged as the boxing champion in the 63.5kg division at the Hong Kong Championship. The Hong Kong-born Sikh boxer is all set to defend his title when the championship returns in April.

But he has set his eyes on bigger things. The 21-year-old switch-hitter has the Asian Games, World Championships, and even the Olympics in his sights. Once that is achieved, he would consider switching to the professional ring.

“I want to achieve as much as I can and bring back medals to Hong Kong,” he told the South China Morning Post. “I’d love to represent my birthplace in overseas bouts, and then the Asian Games, World Championships and even the Olympics if I get the chance.”

Taqdeer told the newspaper that he had picked up boxing sevens years ago, and it was “love at first sight” for him.

“It is very addictive – the more you do it, the more you fell in love with it,” he said. “You have to be all in. You cannot give 99 per cent. You have to be over 100 per cent in this sport. We need to be on our toes at all times. The entire match is like a chess match. I need to think at all times, when to make the right move and when to bob and weave.”

The HKU Space student – who is in his second year studying business – last fought in the Ultimate Extreme Fight Hong Kong event at Southorn Stadium this month, where he dominated and defeated 20-year-old Mongolian Choijilsuren Burenduurer en route to a unanimous decision, the report added.

RELATED STORY:

Chakria is Canada’s boxing middleweight champ (Asia Samachar, 28 Feb 2022)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here.