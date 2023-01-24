In Memory: Sukdave Singh (Joy) (1990 – 2022), Kuala Kangsar, Perak

1st Barsi of

SUKDAVE SINGH (JOY) A/L SIP CHARAN SINGH

20.12.1990 – 9.3.2022

Amritsar, Lalpur.

Never forgot you. You will always stay loved and remembered everyday in our hearts.

Father: SIP Charan Singh A/L Jeswant Singh

Mother: Charan Deep Kaur A/P Roor Singh

Grandmother: Mender Khaur A/P Terlock Singh

Brothers: Jaspal Singh / Savinder Kaur (Spouse), Balwinder Singh

Sister: Ajit Kaur

Nieces: Cherrlyn Kaur, Erlyynn Kaur, Nerlyn Kaur

Programme details:

12 February 2023 (Sunday), from 10am to 12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Kuala Kangsar, Perak, followed by Guru ka Langgar.

Contact:

Charan (Father) 019 555 9026

Jass (Brother) 017 363 6169

Ajit (Sister) 017 544 1157

Entry: 24 Jan 2023

