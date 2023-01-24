In Memory: Sukdave Singh (Joy) (1990 – 2022), Kuala Kangsar, Perak

1st Barsi of
SUKDAVE SINGH (JOY) A/L SIP CHARAN SINGH
20.12.1990 – 9.3.2022
Amritsar, Lalpur.
Never forgot you. You will always stay loved and remembered everyday in our hearts.
Father: SIP Charan Singh A/L Jeswant Singh
Mother: Charan Deep Kaur A/P Roor Singh
Grandmother: Mender Khaur A/P Terlock Singh
Brothers: Jaspal Singh / Savinder Kaur (Spouse), Balwinder Singh
Sister: Ajit Kaur
Nieces: Cherrlyn Kaur, Erlyynn Kaur, Nerlyn Kaur
Programme details:
12 February 2023 (Sunday), from 10am to 12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Kuala Kangsar, Perak, followed by Guru ka Langgar.
Contact:
Charan (Father) 019 555 9026
Jass (Brother) 017 363 6169
Ajit (Sister) 017 544 1157
| Entry: 24 Jan 2023 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here.