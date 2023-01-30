In loving memory

SUKHDEV SINGH S/O PRITAM SINGH

20.08.1957 – 16.02.2022

Gurdwara Sahib High Street, Chinatown Kuala Lumpur

Date : 5th February 2023.

6.30 am – 8.30 am Asa Di Var.

9.30 am – 11.30 am Kirtan Darbar.

11.30 am Ardaas.

Breakfast & lunch will be served.

Please treat this as a personal invitation from his family

﻿

| Entry: 30 Jan 2023 | Source: Family

