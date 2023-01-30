In loving memory
SUKHDEV SINGH S/O PRITAM SINGH
20.08.1957 – 16.02.2022
Gurdwara Sahib High Street, Chinatown Kuala Lumpur
Date : 5th February 2023.
6.30 am – 8.30 am Asa Di Var.
9.30 am – 11.30 am Kirtan Darbar.
11.30 am Ardaas.
Breakfast & lunch will be served.
Please treat this as a personal invitation from his family
| Entry: 30 Jan 2023 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here.