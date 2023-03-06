Hari Singh (1954 – 2023), Butterworth, Penang

HARI SINGH S/O LATE BAHADOR SINGH

23.12.1954 – 6.3.2023

Village: MEHTA, Amritsar

Currently based in Butterworth, Penang.

Wife: SRUAN KAUR D/O LATE KEHAR SINGH

Children / Spouses:

Rajdev Singh / Satnamjeet Kaur

Malinder Kaur / Harcharan Singh

Harnil Singh / Jagmit Kaur

Grandchildren: Prabhdev Singh, Gursheetal Kaur, Daveenajit Kaur, Eshreen Kaur, Kalveer Singh, Zoravviir Singh.

For those who wish to pay their last respect, may do so from Monday, 6 March 2023 from 8pm at their residence at No 22, Villa Palma, Lorong Seri Cemerlang Satu, Butterworth.

The cortege will depart from the residence at 12.30pm on Tuesday, 7 March 2023 for the Anthim Saskaar/cremation at the Jalan Siram Butterworth Shamshan Bhoomi.

Path da Bhog: 18 March 2023 (Saturday ), from 9:30am to11.30 am, at Gurdwara Sahib Butterworth

Contact:

Rajdev Singh 012-501 5667

Harcharan Singh 019 320 0909

Harnil Singh 016-471 9800

“What moves through us is a silence, a quiet sadness, a longing for one more day, one more word, one more touch. We may not understand why you left this earth so soon, or why you left before we were ready to say good-bye, but little by little, we begin to remember not just that you died, but that you lived. And that your life gave us memories too beautiful to forget”

A golden heart stopped beating,

Hard working hands at rest,

It broke our hearts to see you go,

God only takes the best. ❤

﻿

| Entry: 6 March 2023 | Source: Family

