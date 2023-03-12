Menglembu daily programmes for Vaisakhi from April 1

Darbar Sahib of Gurdwara Sahib Menglembu in a 2020 photograph

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Gurdwara Sahib Menglembu has planned daily evening programmes from April 1 to 13 to be followed by an akhand path from April 14 to 16.

The gurdwara management committee has requested the support of the local Sanggat members, relatives and friends to support the programmes. It costs RM250 for each evening programme.

The gurdwara is located in the small township a short drive away from Ipoh, Perak.

Programme:

1-13 April 2023: Evening programmes (6.30pm to 8.30pm)

14 April 2023: Nishan Sahib Selami (8am), 9am (Sangrand), 9.30am Commencements of Akhand Path

16 April 2023: Akhand Path Path Da Bhog & Kirtan (from 9.30am)

Contact: Pritam Singh 017-5752601; Sukhvinder Singh 011-36007021

