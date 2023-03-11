Sukhveer Singh Ajay joins ‘100 most influential HR leaders’ list

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Foodpanda Malaysia people & culture head Sukhveer Singh Ajay has been recognised as one of the top regional human resource (HR) leaders.

The 37-year-old HR practitioner is featured in the 100 most influential HR leaders in Southeast Asia listing released by an India-based economic magazine.

Joining him in the ETHRWorld Southeast Asia’s first-ever HR Icons list 2023 are Kuala Lumpur-based CIMB group chief people officer Gurdip Singh Sidhu and Bangkok-based Thai Union Group PCL group chief human resources officer Kulshaan Singh.

ETHRWorld is the flagship digital platform for the HR vertical of The Economic Times, which claims to be the second largest widely read business newspaper and digital media platform in the world.

Born in Kuala Lumpur, Sukhveer has a LLB Hons degree from the University of London.

Armed with a legal background, Sukhveer’s expertise lies in employment legislation, policies, and HR culture and practices. He has a thorough understanding of employment laws and policies in APAC.

He packs with him over 15 years’ worth of experience working across different industries in Southeast Asia and is well-experienced in human resource management.

Before joining Foodpanda, Sukhveer spent five years heading the employee and labor relations division of Lazada, LEL and LEX Malaysia under the Alibaba group focusing on creating a well-designed, cohesive, and fair workplace.

His late father Sukhdev Singh Pritam Singh, who retired as an ASP from the police force, then became a director at logistics solution provider Tasco while his mother Manjit Kaur is a housewife. Sukhveer’s late grandfather, ASP (Rtd) Pritam Singh, was also in the police force.

