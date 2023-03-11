Pratap Lall Singh (1950 – 2023), Retired KTM & STAR LRT

PRATAP LALL SINGH
24.2.1950 – 11.3.2023
Village: Bhatrana, Hoshiarpur
Wife: Santh Kaur d/o Isar Singh (Shanti)
Son of Late Mr and Mrs Lall Singh s/o Dial Singh (Kuala Kangsar)
Son in law of Late Mr and Mrs Isar Singh (Klang)
Children / Spouses:
Prithipal Singh / Samanda Mau
Kelvinder Singh / Sharanjit Kaur
Ravinder Singh / Teeshal Kaur Bal
Grandchildren:
Ryan Singh Basra
Rhea Kaur Basra
Ashlyn Kaur Basra
Dylan Singh Basra
Isla Roop Kaur Basra
Zara Sonia Kaur Basra
Last Respects can be paid at Gurdwara Sahib Sentul, Kuala Lumpur, from 9am onwards on 12 March 2023 (Sunday)
Cremation / Saskaar: 12pm, 12 March 2023 (Sunday) at the Jalan Kuari Crematorium, Cheras, Kuala Lumpur
Path da Bhog: 18 March 2023 (Saturday) at Gurdwara Sahib Sentul
Programme:
Asa Di Vaar: 6am to 7:30am
Kirtan and Path da Bhog: 9:30am to 11:30am
Contact: Prithipal Singh 012-6548416
Exceptional Dad who was kind and gentle. Had great pride and passion in the work he did and took great care of his family.
| Entry: 11 March 2023 | Source: Family
