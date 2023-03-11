Pratap Lall Singh (1950 – 2023), Retired KTM & STAR LRT

PRATAP LALL SINGH

24.2.1950 – 11.3.2023

Village: Bhatrana, Hoshiarpur

Wife: Santh Kaur d/o Isar Singh (Shanti)

Son of Late Mr and Mrs Lall Singh s/o Dial Singh (Kuala Kangsar)

Son in law of Late Mr and Mrs Isar Singh (Klang)

Children / Spouses:

Prithipal Singh / Samanda Mau

Kelvinder Singh / Sharanjit Kaur

Ravinder Singh / Teeshal Kaur Bal

Grandchildren:

Ryan Singh Basra

Rhea Kaur Basra

Ashlyn Kaur Basra

Dylan Singh Basra

Isla Roop Kaur Basra

Zara Sonia Kaur Basra

Last Respects can be paid at Gurdwara Sahib Sentul, Kuala Lumpur, from 9am onwards on 12 March 2023 (Sunday)

Cremation / Saskaar: 12pm, 12 March 2023 (Sunday) at the Jalan Kuari Crematorium, Cheras, Kuala Lumpur

Path da Bhog: 18 March 2023 (Saturday) at Gurdwara Sahib Sentul

Programme:

Asa Di Vaar: 6am to 7:30am

Kirtan and Path da Bhog: 9:30am to 11:30am

Contact: Prithipal Singh 012-6548416

Exceptional Dad who was kind and gentle. Had great pride and passion in the work he did and took great care of his family.

﻿

| Entry: 11 March 2023 | Source: Family

