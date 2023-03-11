Singapore’s Khalsa Week starts on March 30

Event | Singapore: A four-day kirtan & katha event will be held at The Central Sikh Temple as part of the KHALSA WEEK 2023. Dates: 30 March to 2 April 2023 (6pm to 10.30pm).

The event is organised by the Sikh Sewaks Singapore.

| Asia Samachar Public Service Announcement |

