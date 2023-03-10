Harbans Kaur (1956 – 2023), Bangsar

HARBANS KAUR A/P GURDIT SINGH SIDHU

25.2.1956 – 10.3.2023

Husband: Harjinder Singh Bedi

Children / Spouses:

Jesvin Kaur & Belvin Gill Jasneeth Kaur & Malinder Singh Sohinder Singh(Sonu) Jaideep Singh & Jasmin Kaur

Grandchildren:

Harsshaa Kaur Jaidev Singh Sahana Kaur

Last respects: 12 March 2023 (Sunday), from 2pm to 3pm, at Shamshan Bhoomi Hall, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur

Cremation / Saskaar: 3pm, 12 March 2023 (Sunday) at Shamshan Bhoomi Hall, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium

Path da Bhog: 18 March 2023 (Saturday), from 7.30pm to 9.30pm, at Gudwara Sahib Titiwangsa, Kuala Lumpur

Contact:

+6016 348 0944 (Belvin)

013 383 3577 (Ajit)

Our community will always remember her for the sumptuous food she made with love for all.

A heart so large, always giving,you lived for all, now let heaven live for you.

| Entry: 10 March 2023 | Source: Family

