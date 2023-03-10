Suresh Surinder Singh Deol @ Botak (1975 – 2023), Johor Bahru

SURESH SURINDER SINGH DEOL @ BOTAK S/O HATAR SINGH
10.11.1975 – 10.3.2023
Forever loved and cherished by his family and friends. We will miss you everyday.
Mother: Kans Kaur
Wife: Shema Kaur
Children:
Presha Kaur Deol
Reihaan Singh Deol
Sisters:
Sunita Kaur / Surinder Jit Singh
Babita Kaur
Nephew/ Nieces:
Rajdave Singh
Ravneet Kaur
The Funeral Rites will be held as below:
Date: 11 March 2023 (Saturday)
Time: 1100hrs
Venue : 31 Jalan Merbau, Taman Melodies, 80250 Johor Bahru
Leaving house at 1pm
Saskaar / Cremation will be at the Hindu Crematorium,Jalan Kebun Teh, Johor Bahru at 1.30pm, 11 March 2023 (Saturday)
Path da Bhog: 25 March 2023, from 10am to 12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Johor Bahru
Contact:
Babita @ +65 97479160
Shinda @ +65 96810359
| Entry: 10 March 2023 | Source: Family
