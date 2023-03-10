Suresh Surinder Singh Deol @ Botak (1975 – 2023), Johor Bahru

SURESH SURINDER SINGH DEOL @ BOTAK S/O HATAR SINGH

10.11.1975 – 10.3.2023

Forever loved and cherished by his family and friends. We will miss you everyday.

Mother: Kans Kaur

Wife: Shema Kaur

Children:

Presha Kaur Deol

Reihaan Singh Deol

Sisters:

Sunita Kaur / Surinder Jit Singh

Babita Kaur

Nephew/ Nieces:

Rajdave Singh

Ravneet Kaur

The Funeral Rites will be held as below:

Date: 11 March 2023 (Saturday)

Time: 1100hrs

Venue : 31 Jalan Merbau, Taman Melodies, 80250 Johor Bahru

Leaving house at 1pm

Saskaar / Cremation will be at the Hindu Crematorium,Jalan Kebun Teh, Johor Bahru at 1.30pm, 11 March 2023 (Saturday)

Path da Bhog: 25 March 2023, from 10am to 12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Johor Bahru

Contact:

Babita @ +65 97479160

Shinda @ +65 96810359

