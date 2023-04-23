Singapore to present Covid-19 Sikh Heroes Awards at Vaisakhi Mela

Flahsback: Energetic scene at SKA Vesakhi Mela in 2019.

The Sikh community in Singapore will hold a full-scale Vesakhi Mela (community fair) with much pomp and fanfare at the Singapore Khalsa Association (SKA) on 29 and 30 April 2023. The two-day festival is organised by SKA, in partnership with more than 30 Sikh and non-Sikh organisations.

Themed ‘Moving Forward – United And Stronger’, the fair is reflective of the society’s triumphant fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and all communities in Singapore, including the Sikhs, moving forward as a united, cohesive and stronger group, according to its statement.

The event will reach out to Singaporeans, new citizens and foreigners from different ethnic groups, ages and backgrounds with the aim of enhancing awareness and appreciation among the different communities in their midst.

The two-day event will include children’s activities, telematch for the ladies and senior citizens, sporting activities (football, lawn bowls, golf and netball, lawn bowling and balut), a Punjabi poetry competition, carnival games, an invitational kabaddi match, cultural performances and a bhangra night, among others.

“As we make our recovery from the COVID-19 outbreak, we have been mindful of the various challenges. Having said that, we have worked very hard to ensure that the event have something for everyone. I am confident everyone will have a great time at the Mela this year,” said Vesakhi Mela organising chairperson Sukhvinder Singh.

This year Mela will also witness the presentation of plaques to Sikhs and Sikh institutions that made valiant and unwavering contributions to Singapore’s battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

SKA said it has more than 50 deserving recipients for the COVID-19 Sikh Heroes Awards.

SKA will also recognise outstanding Sikh students who excelled in their PSLE, GCE ‘NA’ Level, GCE ‘NT’ Level, GCE ‘O’ Level, GCE ‘A’ Level and IB examinations in 2022. These top students have taken Punjabi as a Mother Tongue language at the national level.

Eric Chua, Senior Parliamentary Secretary of the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth; and Ministry of Social and Family Development, will join thousands of attendees and participants during the event and will present the awards during the ceremony.

Vesakhi (also spelt Vaiskahi) has both cultural and religious significance to the Sikhs all over the world. From a cultural perspective, it marks the harvest festival. Religiously, it is when the Tenth Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, formalised the Sikh Identity by forming the Khalsa Panth (The Brotherhood of the Pure), a Religious Order of Saint soldiers.

