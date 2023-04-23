In Loving Memory: Sardar Jaspal Singh Bal (1941 – 2022), Ex LLN / TNB

ਜੋ ਆਲਿਆ ਸੋ ਚਲਸੀ ਸਭੁ ਕੋਈ ਆਈ ਵਾਰੀਐ।।

“Whoever has come, shall depart; all shall have their turn.”

First Barsi / 1st Anniversary

In Loving Memory of

SARDAR JASPAL SINGH BAL S/O LATE GYANI BALWANT SINGH BAL (FORMERLY TENAGA NASIONAL)

5.7.1941 – 25.5.2022

Programme

Date: 30 April 2023 (Sunday)

Venue: Gurduwara Sahib Sentul, Kuala Lumpur

Asa di waar 6.00am to 8.00 am

Shej Path da Bhog 9.30am to 12.00noon

Thereafter, followed by Guru ka Langgar.

Deeply missed and forever cherished by his beloved wife, daughters, son, son in laws, daughter-in-law, grandsons, granddaughters, relatives, and friends.

Contact 019 – 3311 333 Ajitpal Singh

Entry: 23 April 2023 | Source: Family

