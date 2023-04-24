Karnail Singh (1953 – 2023), Ex Klinik Kesihatan Greentown, Ipoh

SARDAR KARNAIL SINGH S/O LATE SARDAR GURMUKH SINGH

15.09.1953 – 18.04.2023

Ex Klinik Kesihatan Greentown

Village: Rattangarh, Simbal

Wife: Madam Desvander Kaur

Fondly cherished and deeply loved by Children & Spouses, Grandchildren, Family, Relatives and Friends near and far.

Path da Bhog: 29th April 2023 (Saturday), from 10.00am – 12.00pm, at Wadda Gurdwara Ipoh

Contact: Jagveer – 010 244 0010

We sincerely thank everyone for their condolences, prayers, assistance, love & support during this bereavement.

| Entry: 24 April 2023 | Source: Family

