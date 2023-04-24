Karnail Singh (1953 – 2023), Ex Klinik Kesihatan Greentown, Ipoh

SARDAR KARNAIL SINGH S/O LATE SARDAR GURMUKH SINGH
15.09.1953 – 18.04.2023
Ex Klinik Kesihatan Greentown
Village: Rattangarh, Simbal
Wife: Madam Desvander Kaur
Fondly cherished and deeply loved by Children & Spouses, Grandchildren, Family, Relatives and Friends near and far.
Path da Bhog: 29th April 2023 (Saturday), from 10.00am – 12.00pm, at Wadda Gurdwara Ipoh
Contact: Jagveer – 010 244 0010
We sincerely thank everyone for their condolences, prayers, assistance, love & support during this bereavement.
| Entry: 24 April 2023 | Source: Family
