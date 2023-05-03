Kulbir Kaur (1956 – 2023), Jalan Genting Kelang, Kuala Lumpur

KULBIR KAUR

20.4.1956 – 1.5.2023

Address: D-6-5, Setapak Ria Condominium, Jalan Mata Air 2 off Jalan Genting Kelang, Kuala Lumpur

Village: Chack Sikandar, Tran Taran

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Kulbir Kaur, a beloved wife, great mother, grandmother, sister and friend, who passed away on 1st May 2023. She lived a full and vibrant life in which she was loved and adored by everyone around her. She was a devoted and loving lady, always putting the needs of her family before her own. Being fiercely protective, nothing made her happier than seeing them grow and thrive. Her children were the center of her universe, and she loved them unconditionally, as they did in return. Known for her legendary meals, filling her kitchen with the aroma of spices and love.

Mata Ji leaves behind a legacy of love and devotion. She is survived by her three children, two sons and one daughter, and her three grandchildren. Her presence will be deeply missed, but her spirit will live on in the hearts of all those who knew and loved her.

Husband: Jarnail Singh

Children / Spouses:

Preet Pal Singh

Amar Pal Singh

Simran Pal Kaur

Kiranjit Singh (Son-in-law)

Sunita Kaur (Daughter-in-law)

Grandchildren:

Pavanvhir Singh

Aashlene Raai Kaur

Aaryia Shyarline Kaur

Path da Bhog: 13th May 2023 (Saturday), from 9am to 11.30am, at Gurdwara Sahib Titiwangsa, Kuala Lumpur

Contact:

Jarnail Singh (Husband) 016 919 6608

Preet (Son) 017 344 0929

Kiran (Son In law) 016 396 7551

Simran (Daughter) 016 215 6551

| Entry: 3 May 2023 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here