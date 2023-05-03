Suminder Kaur Milkha Singh (1944 – 2023), Teluk Intan

SUMINDER KAUR D/O MILKHA SINGH

15.6.1944 – 30.6.2023

Husband: The Late Harbhajan Singh (Teluk Intan)

Children / Spouse

Gurmeet Singh / Tuanjai Thet-ngarmthuan (Wife) Harcharn Pal Singh / Manjit Kaur (Wife) Inderjit Singh Narjit Singh

Grandchildren:

Aleesha Kaur Banwait

Arvind Singh Banwait

Kawin Thet-ngarmthuan

Thanaphom Thet-ngarmthuan

Nonthat Thet-ngarmthuan

Nathnon Thet-ngarmthuan

Brother and Sister

The Late Harbhajan Singh ( UK) Amarjit Kaur

Sukhmani Sahib Path: 12 May 2023 (Friday), from 3.00pm to 5.00pm

Path Da Bhog: 14 May 2023 (Sunday), from 6.30am to 12.00pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Police High Street, Kuala Lumpur

Contact: Inderjit Singh @ 016-2628483

| Entry: 3 May 2023 | Source: Family

