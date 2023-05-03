Suminder Kaur Milkha Singh (1944 – 2023), Teluk Intan

SUMINDER KAUR D/O MILKHA SINGH
15.6.1944 – 30.6.2023
Husband: The Late Harbhajan Singh (Teluk Intan)
Children / Spouse
- Gurmeet Singh / Tuanjai Thet-ngarmthuan (Wife)
- Harcharn Pal Singh / Manjit Kaur (Wife)
- Inderjit Singh
- Narjit Singh
Grandchildren:
Aleesha Kaur Banwait
Arvind Singh Banwait
Kawin Thet-ngarmthuan
Thanaphom Thet-ngarmthuan
Nonthat Thet-ngarmthuan
Nathnon Thet-ngarmthuan
Brother and Sister
- The Late Harbhajan Singh ( UK)
- Amarjit Kaur
Sukhmani Sahib Path: 12 May 2023 (Friday), from 3.00pm to 5.00pm
Path Da Bhog: 14 May 2023 (Sunday), from 6.30am to 12.00pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Police High Street, Kuala Lumpur
Contact: Inderjit Singh @ 016-2628483
| Entry: 3 May 2023 | Source: Family
