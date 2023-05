Charan Kaur Pannu (1930 – 2023), Muar, Johor

ਗੁਰਮੁਖ ਜਨਮ ਸਵਾਰ ਦਰਗਹ ਚਲਿਆ॥ ਸਚੀ ਦਰਗਹ ਜਾਇ ਸਚਾ ਪਿੜ ਮਲਿਆ॥

Gurmukh Janam Savār Dargah Chaliā॥ Sachee Dharageh Jae Sacha Pirr Malia||

(Bhai Gurdas, Var 19, Pauri 14)

CHARAN KAUR PANNU D/O HARNAM SINGH

5.3.1930 – 3.5.2023

Village: Mughal Chak, Amritsar

Husband: Late Sardar Joginder Singh Khaira

Children / Spouses:

Datin Virvinder Kaur / Dato DSP (Rtd) Baldev Singh Randhawa, Muar

Sukhwant Kaur, Singapore

Rajvant Kaur / Daljit Singh, Port Dickson

Jagjit Singh / Late Harjit Kaur, Johor Bahru

Harbachan Kaur / Harbajan Singh, Singapore

Baljit Kaur / Ajit Singh Ludher, Kuala Lumpur

Late Karpal Singh, Muar

Grandchildren / Spouses:

Harvinder Kaur / Baldape Singh

Kiren Kaur / Rajindar Singh

Parvin Kelly Kaur / Richie Richardson

Sherine Kaur / Ravinder Singh

Arjun Singh / Mathilde Caraccio

Gulshan Singh

Haseena Kaur

Dr Roshnee Kaur / Jaspal Singh

Late Trishent Kaur

Mandhir Singh

Devsharan Singh

Great Grandchildren:

Shylla Rhea Kaur Shergill

Rheanna Kaur Shergill

Jheanna Kaur

Dheanna Kaur

Dheeraj Singh

Final Respects at residence at 608, Lorong Jati 4, Taman Bahagia, Jalan Abdul Rahman, 84000 Muar, Johor

Funeral Details on May 4 (Thursday), 2023

10.30am: Sukhmani Sahib Path at Residence

1.15pm: Cortege leaves residence for Chinese Crematorium Bukit Bakri, Muar

Guru Ka Langgar will be served at Gurdwara Sahib Muar after the cremation

Path Da Phog and Antim Ardas: 14 May 2023 (Sunday), from 9am to 12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Muar, Jalan Mohamadiah

Contact:

019-663 9060 Dato Baldev Singh Randhawa

013-748 7103 Jagjit Singh

She was a loving & devoted lady always putting the needs of her family before her own. Her presence will be greatly missed. Rest in peace dear Maaji

| Entry: 3 May 2023 | Source: Family

