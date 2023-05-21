When senior mothers take centre stage

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Great grandma, grandma and maa gather to celebrate Mother’s Day at Subang gurdwara on May 14, 2023. The hi tea gathered mothers of all ages for games and an array of festivities at the Gurdewara Sahib Subang. As per the gurdwara’s tradition, the seniors took centre stage.

RELATED STORY:

Vaisakhi fireworks light up Subang gurdwara (Asia Samachar, 14 April 2023)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here.