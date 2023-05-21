Women’s role in raising funds for Sikh welfare

Some of the ladies present at Sikh Welfare Society Malaysia’s fund raising event in conjunction with the Mother’s Day on May 7, 2023 – Photo: SWSM

Some 250 Sikh women came together for a Mother’s Day afternoon filled with laughter, games, lucky-draws, traditional songs and dancing in Kuala Lumpur recently.

Aside from the fun and laugher, the gathering was a fund raising event organised by the Sikh Welfare Society Malaysia (SWSM) on May 7, 2023, to support Sikh families in need.

The society also received a donation from the Inner Wheel Club of Kuala Lumpur to purchase new uniforms and shoes for over 100 children.

SWSM vice president and event organising chairperson Balvinder Kaur said the society currently supports 37 families, providing aid of about RM10,000 every month.

“Many people have lost jobs and there are families struggling to support children and old people during the Covid-19 pandemic. This event is important because it’s the first big event we have organised since the pandemic. It’s a celebration of the role women play in the home and in society,” she said in a note sent to Asia Samachar.

SWSM first vice president Rajinder Kaur Sachdev said socialising and celebrating Panjabi culture have always been an important part of the activities of the society.

Recalling the early years of the society’s presence, she said the women raised funds by hosting prayers, lunches and educational talks in their homes.

“The seemingly small sums, when combined were enough to provide financial aid to families in need throughout Malaysia, including supporting persons with disabilities, widows, and poor families with school-going children,” she said.

Formed in the early 1980s, SWSM spends about RM120,000 annually to support Sikh families in need, with almost all the funds raised from the Sikh community itself.

