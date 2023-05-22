Kartar Kaur (1939-2023), Selayang

KARTAR KAUR A/P LABA SINGH

12.12.1939 – 22.5.2023

Husband: Late Lall Singh A/L Munchar Singh

Children / Spouse:

Phajan Singh / Paramjit Kaur

Narinder Kaur / Jit Singh

Late Harmit Singh / Editha Marcelo

Jagjit Singh / Sukpal Kaur

Harbinder Singh / Muktiar Kaur

Surinder Singh / Prito Kaur

Late Joginder Singh / Mandeep Kaur

Grandchildren:

Tarvinder Singh

Manisha Kaur

Nanki Sahiba Kaur

Gurinder Sahiba Kaur

Tharbir Kaur

Phagat Singh

Harleen Kaur

Viranjeet Singh

Jaspreet Kaur

Avinder Singh

Kavalprit Kaur

Saskaar / Cremation: 3pm, 23 May 2023 (Tuesday) at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur

Path da Bhog: To be updated.

Contacts:

Jagjit Singh 016–606 6153

Harbinder Singh 017-3497729

Surinder Singh 016-2770724

| Entry: 22 May 2023 | Source: Family

