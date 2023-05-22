Kartar Kaur (1939-2023), Selayang

KARTAR KAUR A/P LABA SINGH

12.12.1939 – 22.5.2023

Husband: Late Lall Singh A/L Munchar Singh

Children / Spouse:
Phajan Singh / Paramjit Kaur
Narinder Kaur / Jit Singh
Late Harmit Singh / Editha Marcelo
Jagjit Singh / Sukpal Kaur
Harbinder Singh / Muktiar Kaur
Surinder Singh / Prito Kaur
Late Joginder Singh / Mandeep Kaur

Grandchildren:
Tarvinder Singh
Manisha Kaur
Nanki Sahiba Kaur
Gurinder Sahiba Kaur
Tharbir Kaur
Phagat Singh
Harleen Kaur
Viranjeet Singh
Jaspreet Kaur
Avinder Singh
Kavalprit Kaur

Saskaar / Cremation: 3pm, 23 May 2023 (Tuesday) at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur

Path da Bhog: To be updated.

Contacts:
Jagjit Singh 016–606 6153
Harbinder Singh 017-3497729
Surinder Singh 016-2770724

| Entry: 22 May 2023 | Source: Family

