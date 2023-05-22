Career & Education Fair for Sikh students on May 28

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

What’s next for your education? What do you need for the career you’ve chosen?

These are some of the questions that will be answered at the Career and Education Day at Kelab Aman in Kuala Lumpur this Sunday (May 28, 2023), from 9am to 5pm.

The one-day event will help you to pursue your passions, uncover novel career options and gain insights into the educational and training prerequisites associated with your chosen path.

Participants will get to meet a diverse group of academics and seasoned professionals. This is a chance to educate yourself on the skills, qualifications and experiential knowledge required to excel in your desired professions.

Among the careers covered are Cyber Sciences, Engineering, Research Sciences, Finance, Media, Medical Sciences, Design, Education, Justice & Social Service.

Participants will also have a chance to gather information on funding opportunities through a range of scholarships, including PTPTN, Malayan Sikhs Education Aid Fund (MSEAF) and loans from gurdwaras.

The event will also showcase opportunities in polytechnics and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), as well as Accreditation of Prior Experiential Learning (APEL) tailored for working adults.

Students will also be guided on how to fill out the UPU forms and navigating the appeal process for entry into esteemed public universities. The event is organised by Sikh Naujawan Sabha Malaysia (SNSM) and Gerak Belia Sikh Malaysia (GBSM).

