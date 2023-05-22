In Loving Memory of Kalwant Singh – 1st Year Mithi Yaad

“ghale aavahi naankaa sade uthee jaahi”

ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

(O Nanak! All of us come to this world when sent by the Divine, and depart from the world when called back by Him. – Guru Angad Sahib, Guru Granth Sahib, 1239)

SARDAR KALWANT SINGH S/O LATE SARDAR UJAGAR SINGH

17th March 1960 – 5th June 2022

(Aged 62)

Village: Lehra

Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother & Uncle will be fondly remembered for all the lives he has touched with his generosity, kindness & charm

Leaving behind:

Wife: Manjit Kaur

Daughter, Son-in-Law & Grandson: Tinajit Kaur, Damith Singh Ratnayake & Reyaansh Singh Ratnayake

Son: Gurpreet S Chauhan

Daughter: Rinajit K Chauhan

Brother, Sister-in-Laws, Brother-in-Laws, Nephews, Nieces, Relatives & Loved Ones.

Path da Bhog: 27 May 2023 (Saturday), from 5pm to 7pm at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya followed by Guru Ka Langgar

Program hosted by wife Bibi Manjit Kaur and family.

Contact: Tina (012 217 0146), Gurpreet (011 2326 8869) or Manjit Kaur (012 664 1960) for further details.

| Entry: 22 May 2023 | Source: Family

