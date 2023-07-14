Joginder Kaur Sekhon @ Jindo (1953 – 2023), Melaka / Medan, Indonesia

MATA JOGINDER KAUR SEKHON @ JINDO

11.6.1953 – 11.7.2023

Village: Baba Bekala

Husband: Late Satvindar Singh Sekhon

Daughter of: Late Ram Singh and Late Pritam Kaur of Medan, Indonesia.

Daughter in law of : Late Sawan Singh and Late Sri Mati Sab Kaur of Melaka.

Children / Spouse:

Dr Reshminder Kaur (Pinky) & Ts. Sailesh Singh Rakhra

Amritpal Singh, Esq (Anil) Secretary of Gurdwara Sahib Melaka & Manisha Kaur

Grandchildren:

Tushar Singh Rakhra

Aleesha Kaur Rakhra

Avinash Singh Rakhra

Pehl Heer Kaur

Har Rasna Kaur

Akhand Path: 21 July (Friday) to 23 July 2023 (Sunday) at Gurdwara Sahib Melaka

Akhand Path arambh (begins) at 9.30 am on Friday, 21st July 2023

Path da Bhog on 23 July 2023 (Sunday) at 9.30am followed by Kirtan Diwan till 12pm at Gurdwara Sahib Melaka

Contact:

Anil 012 678 1912

Pinky 019 212 4196

Our late mum, fondly known as Jindo was a strong and courageous women. A devoted mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, aunt and most importantly a humble and loving person in the community. Her kids success and achievements are the testimony of her devotion and virtuous upbringing. Her passing has left a void in our lives and it can never be filled. She has touched the hearts of many who owe her a lifetime of gratitude. Our hearts are heavy for losing you mummy, but as we mourn your passing, we also pray to Waheguruji to bless your good soul. Till we meet again mummy. We love you.

| Entry: 14 July 2023 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here