Joginder Kaur Sekhon @ Jindo (1953 – 2023), Melaka / Medan, Indonesia

MATA JOGINDER KAUR SEKHON @ JINDO
11.6.1953 – 11.7.2023
Village: Baba Bekala
Husband: Late Satvindar Singh Sekhon
Daughter of: Late Ram Singh and Late Pritam Kaur of Medan, Indonesia.
Daughter in law of : Late Sawan Singh and Late Sri Mati Sab Kaur of Melaka.
Children / Spouse:
Dr Reshminder Kaur (Pinky) & Ts. Sailesh Singh Rakhra
Amritpal Singh, Esq (Anil) Secretary of Gurdwara Sahib Melaka & Manisha Kaur
Grandchildren:
Tushar Singh Rakhra
Aleesha Kaur Rakhra
Avinash Singh Rakhra
Pehl Heer Kaur
Har Rasna Kaur
Akhand Path: 21 July (Friday) to 23 July 2023 (Sunday) at Gurdwara Sahib Melaka
Akhand Path arambh (begins) at 9.30 am on Friday, 21st July 2023
Path da Bhog on 23 July 2023 (Sunday) at 9.30am followed by Kirtan Diwan till 12pm at Gurdwara Sahib Melaka
Contact:
Anil 012 678 1912
Pinky 019 212 4196
Our late mum, fondly known as Jindo was a strong and courageous women. A devoted mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, aunt and most importantly a humble and loving person in the community. Her kids success and achievements are the testimony of her devotion and virtuous upbringing. Her passing has left a void in our lives and it can never be filled. She has touched the hearts of many who owe her a lifetime of gratitude. Our hearts are heavy for losing you mummy, but as we mourn your passing, we also pray to Waheguruji to bless your good soul. Till we meet again mummy. We love you.
| Entry: 14 July 2023 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here