Sardar Kundu Singh (1929 – 2023), Setapak, Retired CEB / LLN Staff

SARDAR KUNDU SINGH S/O LATE SARDAR GADAP SINGH

8.5.1929 – 29.11.2023

Setapak, Kuala Lumpur

Retired CEB / LLN Staff

A dedicated and hardworking man who received an award from Tan Sri Leo Moggie for his dedication.

Village: Kairo

Wife: LATE MDM PRITAM KAUR D/O LATE SARDAR NATHA SINGH

It is with deep sadness that we share the passing away of our Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather Sardar Kundu Singh s/o Gadap Singh to his heavenly abode.

Dearly missed by Sons, Daughters, Son-In-laws, Daughter-In-laws, Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren

Paath da Bhog: 10 Dec 2023 (Sunday), from 4.00pm – 6.00pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Sentul, Kuala Lumpur. Guru ka Langgar will be served

For details Contact:

Vasdev Singh (Son) 012 483 6324

Sukvinder Kaur (Daughter) 016 245 7926

Due to the increasing COVID cases, we request visitors to wear face masks at all times.

| Entry: 6 Dec 2023 | Source: Family

