Sardar Kundu Singh (1929 – 2023), Setapak, Retired CEB / LLN Staff

SARDAR KUNDU SINGH S/O LATE SARDAR GADAP SINGH
8.5.1929 – 29.11.2023
Setapak, Kuala Lumpur
Retired CEB / LLN Staff
A dedicated and hardworking man who received an award from Tan Sri Leo Moggie for his dedication.
Village: Kairo
Wife: LATE MDM PRITAM KAUR D/O LATE SARDAR NATHA SINGH
It is with deep sadness that we share the passing away of our Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather Sardar Kundu Singh s/o Gadap Singh to his heavenly abode.
Dearly missed by Sons, Daughters, Son-In-laws, Daughter-In-laws, Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren
Paath da Bhog: 10 Dec 2023 (Sunday), from 4.00pm – 6.00pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Sentul, Kuala Lumpur. Guru ka Langgar will be served
For details Contact:
Vasdev Singh (Son) 012 483 6324
Sukvinder Kaur (Daughter) 016 245 7926
Due to the increasing COVID cases, we request visitors to wear face masks at all times.
| Entry: 6 Dec 2023 | Source: Family
