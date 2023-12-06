The Sikh December Blues

Dr. Bains (left) with the sewadar at the historical Gurdwara Kotwali Sahib (Kotwali means a police station)

By Dr. B. S. Bains | Opinion |

In the winter of December 1705, the chill in the air carried with it a foreboding sense of tragedy. Mata Gujari, the resilient mother of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, along with her two younger grandsons Sahibzada Jorawar and Sahibzada Fateh, faced a brutal fate under the oppressive rule of Wazir Khan, the Governor of Sirhind.

Prior to the capture of Guru Gobind Singh’s family, a devoted cook named Ganggu, hailing from the Brahmin Clan, sheltered them in his home in Morinda, near Chandigarh, India. Morinda holds the ancient remnants of the Mohenjo-Daro Civilization, a heritage reminiscent and resemblance of Indus Civilization, Harappa, with ongoing excavations uncovering its historical treasures. However, Ganggu’s loyalty wavered when he set his eyes on the valuable possessions owned by Mata Gujari.

These precious offerings, comprising gold and cash, were dedicated to the Darbar of Guru Gobind Singh Ji in Anandpur Sahib, the town they were compelled to leave upon the request and advice of the Hill Rajas due to the looming threat of a Mughal attack. On a fateful winter night while crossing the Sarsa River, heavy rainfall and floods led to the separation of Guru Gobind Singh’s convoy. Ganggu, along with Mata Gujari and the two younger grandchildren, found themselves isolated from the Revered Five Pyare, Guru Gobind Singh Ji, and his two dedicated elder sons, Sahibzada Ajit Singh, Sahibzada Jujhar Singh and some Sikhs.

A Gurdwara named Gurdwara Parivar Vichora now stands on the site where they were separated, along the banks of River Sarsa in Punjab, India.

One night, as Ganggu noticed the valuables in Mata Gujari’s possession, he succumbed to temptation and stealthily took them. He then loudly declared that his valuables and some cash had gone missing, accusing Mata Gujari. Alerting the local authorities near his home, he orchestrated the capture of Mata Ji and the two younger Sahibzadas, who were subsequently brought to jail. Today there is historical Gurdwara with the original lockup wall being preserved called Gurdwara Kotwali Sahib. I had a chance to personally visit it recently. From here, they were sent to Sirhind under the jurisdiction of Wazir Khan.

Wazir Khan, fueled by intolerance and blinded by his allegiance to the Mughal Empire, ordered the imprisonment of Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s family. The walls of the cold, dark cell echoed with the innocent laughter of Sahibzada Jorawar, just nine years old, and Sahibzada Fateh, a mere six. Despite the grim circumstances, the young souls maintained an aura of purity and innocence that transcended the confines of their confinement.

Mata Gujari, with her unwavering faith and a heart burdened with the love of a grandmother, whispered words of solace to her innocent grandsons each time they were summoned to be brought before Wazir Khan. The young Sahibzadas, in the face of impending doom, clung to the teachings of their father, Guru Gobind Singh Ji, who had instilled in them the values of sacrifice and righteousness.

As the walls closed in around them, Wazir Khan, devoid of empathy, ordered the construction of a brick wall to entomb the Guru’s children alive to their denial to adopt Islam and abundant Sikhism of the Sikh Gurus. The cold, hard bricks pressed against the warmth of their bodies, and the air grew dense with the anticipation of an unfathomable tragedy.

As the bricks were laid, the prayers of a devoted family rose above the suffocating walls. In those dire moments, a divine intervention occurred. The oppressive wall, unable to withstand the weight of the innocent souls it sought to imprison, crumbled. The miraculous collapse granted a brief respite, allowing the family a fleeting moment of unconsciousness.

However, the cruel twist of fate did not relent. Wazir Khan, relentless in his pursuit of cruelty, ordered the execution of the unconscious children. The stillness of the cell was shattered by the sound of unsheathed swords, and the very air seemed to recoil from the impending atrocity.

Mata Gujari, the resilient mother of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, along with her two younger grandsons Sahibzada Jorawar and Sahibzada Fateh

The executioners, fueled by a merciless ideology, slit the throats of Sahibzada Jorawar and Sahibzada Fateh. The innocence of their faces contorted in the agony of the brutal act, leaving an indelible mark on the pages of history.

As the tragic events unfolded, Mata Gujari, who had just regained consciousness, faced the heart-wrenching reality of her grandsons’ sacrifice. In that fateful moment, she too departed from this world, her spirit joining the ethereal realm alongside the innocent souls of her beloved grandsons.

The darkness of that December night bore witness to a sacrifice unparalleled in its magnitude. The blood of the young Sahibzadas and their devoted mother seeped into the very fabric of Sikh history, fortifying the foundation of a resilient faith. The echoes of their sacrifice resonate through time, a testament to the unwavering spirit of those who stand against tyranny and persecution.

In the aftermath of this gruesome tragedy, the land where the innocent blood was shed became hallowed ground. Seth Todar Mall, a compassionate soul amidst the brutality of Sirhind, acquired the land by placing gold coins in the vertical order over its expanse land for the purpose of cremation of the bodies of the Sahibzadas and Mata ji. The most expensive land ever sold on earth bore witness to the grandeur of humanity, transcending religious divides and standing as a symbol ofcompassion in the face of cruelty.

Sikhs worldwide ought to reflect upon the harrowing events of December, particularly the heart-wrenching incidents that unfolded after the dispersion of the Sikh Parivar (Family) across the Sarsa River. This month stands as a somber reminder, marking a series of tragedies that have come to be known as the distressing December blues for the Sikh community globally.

Nonetheless, December also aligns with the birth of the revered figure in the Christian faith, Jesus Christ. As humans, it is imperative that we pay homage to the advent of such revered saints. While Sikhs also partake in the celebration of Christmas, adorned with Christmas tree decorations, it is crucial to reflect on this poignant reminder of our Sikh Gurus and their followers—those from whom our existence today stems, and who were undeniably our great grandparents.

In recognition of the gravity and solemnity of this occasion, Prime Minister Modi has declared the institution of Children’s Day in India, paying homage to the determination and dedication of young Sahibzada Jorawar and Fateh Singh in their pursuit of justice. This annual commemoration, named Veer Bal Diwas, will occur on December 26th, starting from 2022, and will fall one day after Christmas, serving as an inspirational model for the upcoming generation of India.

Dr Balwant Singh Bains is a Malaysia-based kirtan enthusiast and a practicing physiotherapist with a chain of physiotherapy clinics.

