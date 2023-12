Nachattar Kaur (1932 – 2023), Subang Jaya

NACHATTAR KAUR A/P NAHAR SINGH

7.7.1932 – 23.12.2023

Subang Jaya | Village: Pind Manakwal

Husband: Late Mohinder Singh A/L Chanda Singh

Children & Spouses:

Khushpal Kaur

Sarbjit Singh & Kamaldeep Kaur

Parmjit Singh & Jagedis Kaur

Grandchildren & Spouse:

Hardeep Singh & Ishdeep Kaur

Sharan Kaur

Goldie & Mike

Melinder Kaur

Channi & Sony

Jassy & Rhea

Jassie & Sammie Shaath

Great Grandchildren:

Simrynn & Ashveer

Bella & Mia

Tyson & Jia

Amani Shaath

SASKAAR / CREMATION

MPSJ Crematorium, Puchong on 24 December 23 (Sunday) at 2pm

AKHAND PATH

4 Jan (begins at 10am) to 6 Jan 2024 (Thursday to Saturday)

Gurdwara Sahib Subang Jaya

ANTIM ARDAAS & PATH DA BHOG

6 Jan 2024 (Saturday), 10am to 12noon

Gurdwara Sahib Subang Jaya

Hardeep Singh s/o Munjit Singh (Grandson) 012 601 6130

Parmjit Singh s/o Mohinder Singh (Son) 017 662 7761

| Entry: 23 Dec 2023 | Source: Family

