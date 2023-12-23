Should Sikhs bow to any but Guru Granth Sahib?

The dividing line between respect for another’s beliefs whilst upholding one’s own can sometimes be fine. One of those principles is that Sikhs should not worship any other than the divine universal spirit or Satguru - GURNAM SINGH

Giani Sher Singh Ambala Wale bowing at the feet of Shri Hit Premanand Gobind Sharan – Photo: Videograb

One of the core values of Sikhi is freedom of thought and expression. Just recently Sikhs across the world have have been commenting the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur, who sacrificed his life in defence of the human rights of Kashmiri Brahmins who were being persecuted by the then Mogul emperor. Indeed, we have examples of Sikh Gurus defending Muslims to the extent that they have constructed Mosques for them to practice their religious rites.

However, the dividing line between respect for another’s beliefs whilst upholding one’s own can sometimes be fine. One of those principles is that Sikhs should not worship any other than the divine universal spirit or Satguru. Guru Granth Sahib is very explicit about this. For example, when the Yogi’s asked Guru Nanak who did he follow and worship, he flatly responded that the ‘Shabad’ was his Guru and his consciences was the disciple.

And so when we regularly see people in traditional Sikhi bana (grab) visiting Shri Hit Premanand Gobind Sharan Ji and bowing down, one is confronted with a basic question, is this in accordance with Gurmat? I have no reason to believe he is not a good and sincere person with many virtues. And for sure he deserves to be afforded the same respect that one would give any other human being. However, when we see wave after wave of Sikh’s paying obeisance to him under the full gaze of social media, one is left wondering if there might be some ulterior motive.

Though the visitations by various Sikh Sampardas to Shri Hit Premanand Gobind Sharan Ji have been ongoing for some time, it was the recent visit by the highly respected Giani Sher Singh ji, Ambala Wale that appears to have caused considerable controversy. I am sure Giani Ji had a solid defence for his actions, but it is the wider fallout, for the Panth which is already extremely divided that concerns me.

One must face the fact that India is currently dominated by the Hindu Nationalist BJP and their sister organisation the RSS, whose explicit project is to turn India into a Hindu nation. To some degree it is understandable why Sikhs may feel that strategically it is important to show solidarity with the governing powers. However, one needs to be wary of the slippery slope to a point where Sikhi itself become defined as a branch of Hinduism.

Sikhs are not Hindu, Sikhs are not Muslim! This is what our Gurus preached and it is enshrined in the Guru Granth Sahib. Whilst it is important not to judge another by appearance, gurbani is also clear about the clear distinction between Sikh/Gurmat practices and those of the numerous god men who roamed the lands. The following Shabad by Guru Nanak says it all.

ਪਉੜੀ ॥

Pauree:

ਇਕਿ ਵਣ ਖੰਡਿ ਬੈਸਹਿ ਜਾਇ ਸਦੁ ਨ ਦੇਵਹੀ ॥

Some go and sit in the forest realms, and do not answer any calls.

ਇਕਿ ਪਾਲਾ ਕਕਰੁ ਭੰਨਿ ਸੀਤਲੁ ਜਲੁ ਹੇਂਵਹੀ ॥

Some, in the dead of winter, break the ice and immerse themselves in freezing water.

ਇਕਿ ਭਸਮ ਚੜ੍ਹਾਵਹਿ ਅੰਗਿ ਮੈਲੁ ਨ ਧੋਵਹੀ ॥

Some rub ashes on their bodies, and never wash off their dirt.

ਇਕਿ ਜਟਾ ਬਿਕਟ ਬਿਕਰਾਲ ਕੁਲੁ ਘਰੁ ਖੋਵਹੀ ॥

Some look hideous, with their uncut hair matted and dishevelled. They bring dishonor to their family and ancestry.

ਇਕਿ ਨਗਨ ਫਿਰਹਿ ਦਿਨੁ ਰਾਤਿ ਨਂੀਦ ਨ ਸੋਵਹੀ ॥

Some wander naked day and night and never sleep.

ਇਕਿ ਅਗਨਿ ਜਲਾਵਹਿ ਅੰਗੁ ਆਪੁ ਵਿਗੋਵਹੀ ॥

Some burn their limbs in fire, damaging and ruining themselves.

ਵਿਣੁ ਨਾਵੈ ਤਨੁ ਛਾਰੁ ਕਿਆ ਕਹਿ ਰੋਵਹੀ ॥

Without the Name, the body is reduced to ashes; what good is it to speak and cry then?

ਸੋਹਨਿ ਖਸਮ ਦੁਆਰਿ ਜਿ ਸਤਿਗੁਰੁ ਸੇਵਹੀ ॥੧੫॥

Those who serve the True Guru, are embellished and exalted in the Court of the divine Master. ||15||

Guru Nanak Ji in Raag Malaar – 1284

So to conclude, showing respect for somebody and engaging in an act of submission are two very different matters. In all the clips I have seen of Sikhs visiting Shri Hit Premanand Gobind Sharan Ji, I have only seen deep levels of respect. However, I do think, given the wider context of the project of Hindutva, and the teachings of Gurmat, a clear distinction between general respect and devotion needs to be maintained. And in this regard, respected SIkh leaders like Giani Sher Singh should be setting a clear example rather than confusing matters.

Gurnam Singh is an academic activist dedicated to human rights, liberty, equality, social and environmental justice. He is an Associate Professor of Sociology at University of Warwick, UK. He can be contacted at Gurnam.singh.1@warwick.ac.uk

* This is the opinion of the writer and does not necessarily represent the views of Asia Samachar.

