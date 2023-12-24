Sibu gurdwara gets RM25,000 funding from Sarawak grant

Dr Annuar Rapaee (seated, left) with the Sibu gurdwara team – Photo: AR Facebook

Gurdwara Sahib Sibu (GSS) received RM25,000 in funding from a local lawmaker as part of the Small Rural Project (MRP) grant from Sarawak.

Sarawak Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Dr Annuar Rapaee handed over the cheque to GSS committee secretary Kamla Devi yesterday (Dec 23). Also present was GSS committee president Jagjiwan Singh.

The funding came from the MRP under the Nangka constituency.

“Sempat makan capati paling sedap di Sibu dgn minuman teh herba!,” he shared in a social media posting [Translation: “Had the best capati in Sibu with herbal tea!”]

In a local newspaper report, Annuar said the gurdwara had earlier received assistance from the Other Religious Affairs Unit (UNIFOR) amounting to RM450,000 to build two dormitory building units at the back which have now been completed.

