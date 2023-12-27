Tarlachon Singh (1950 – 2023), Taiping

TARLACHON SINGH S/O LALL SINGH

17.9.1950 – 25.12.2023

Sadden to inform the passing of Tarlachon Singh s/o Lall Singh

Parents: Late Lall Singh & Late Sarjeet Kaur

Wife: Late Deb Kaur

Son: Balraaj Singh

Daughter-in-Law: Dharam Preet Kaur

Grandsons: Anish Singh, Jaidave Singh Thind

PATH DA BHOG

6 January 2024 (Saturday), 10 am to 12pm

Contact: Balraaj Singh 019 555 5564

| Entry: 27 Dec 2023 | Source: Family

