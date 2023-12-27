Tarlachon Singh (1950 – 2023), Taiping

TARLACHON SINGH S/O LALL SINGH
17.9.1950 – 25.12.2023
Sadden to inform the passing of Tarlachon Singh s/o Lall Singh
Parents: Late Lall Singh & Late Sarjeet Kaur
Wife: Late Deb Kaur
Son: Balraaj Singh
Daughter-in-Law: Dharam Preet Kaur
Grandsons: Anish Singh, Jaidave Singh Thind
PATH DA BHOG
6 January 2024 (Saturday), 10 am to 12pm
Contact: Balraaj Singh 019 555 5564
Entry: 27 Dec 2023
