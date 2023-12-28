The Sikh December Blues: The Chamkaur Chapter of the Sikhs (Part III)

By Dr. B. S. Bains | Sikh History |

Guru Gobind Singh Ji embarked on his journey from Anandpur Sahib with approximately 400 Sikhs in tow. Let us picture this: they were accompanied by livestock, horses, provisions, tents, and clothing. Their destination was Chamkaur, a town south of Ropar district, off present-day Chandigarh, situated on the other side of the Sarsa River, where Guru Ji had a well-to-do associate. This associate had constructed a mud fort atop elevated terrain.

Guru Ji faced a treacherous assault from the unfaithful Mughals and Hill Rajas, involving around 1,000 highly trained soldiers. The aftermath of this attack brought unimaginable pain to Guru Ji, as it led to the heartbreaking separation of his family and dwindled the once-thriving community of beloved Sikhs to just a handful. Despite putting up a valiant resistance, even Guru Ji’s close associates who were his generals, lost their lives in the tragic encounter. Two strong henchmen of Guru Ji were Udai Singh and Bachittar Singh.

In this very month of December in 1704, the followers of Guru Ji faced a tragic disorientation as they crossed the 400-meter-wide River Sarsa, leading to a breakdown in communication. In the midst of chaos, there arose a crucial necessity to protect precious materials and manuscripts during the intense warfare, which unfortunately got washed away. Complicating matters, the turbulent river, usually dry, was further challenged by heavy rainfall in the hills, creating a stormy, thunderous, pitch-dark environment on the other side. This situation presented the most severe imaginable circumstances, requiring unparalleled resilience and survival instincts from our Sikh forefathers.

PART 1: The Sikh December Blues

PART 2: The Sikh December Blues: The separation of Guru Gobind Singh’s family

Upon reaching the opposite bank, Guru Ji found himself accompanied by his two elder sons, Ajit Singh and Jujhar Singh, the initial five beloved ones (5 Pyare) who were the first initiated by Guru Ji, and an additional thirty-five Sikhs, totaling 43 individuals out of the original group of about 400.

Bhai Bachittar Singh, a devotee and a skilled General of Guru Ji who hailed from Multan (now in Pakistan), sustained severe injuries defending at Sarsa. This prompted Guru Ji to instruct Sahibzada Ajit Singh to take him to Ropar, some 23km away, where the Guru Ji family’s close associate Nihang Khan, a Muslim, resided. Later, Guru Ji made a brief visit to bless Bachittar Singh and asked Nihang Khan to care for his injured companion. News reached Guru ji that approximately a thousand Mughal troops were advancing from Sirhind, with another troop contingent crossing the River Sarsa. Their sole intentions were to capture and eliminate Guru Gobind Singh, our 10th Master Guru. It’s worth noting how Guru Ji formed close bonds with Muslim families, while on the other side, the Mughals plotting his demise were also Muslims. Readers will find a clearer depiction in my upcoming article.

Setting out at midnight, Guru Ji united with his Sikhs, instructed to head towards Chamkaur, around 16 kilometers from Nihang Khan’s residence. Tragically, Bhai Bachittar Singh passed away shortly after Guru Ji’s departure.

Despite having devoted followers, Guru Ji also faced the challenge of paid informers of the Mughals, divulging his whereabouts.

Under the rule of the Mughal Empire, Wazir Khan, the governor of Sirhind, presided over the region stretching from the Sutlej in eastern Punjab to the Yamuna rivers, the second-largest tributary of the Ganges by discharge and the longest tributary in India located in Uttar Pradesh. The Mughals, under Wazir Khan’s leadership, steadfastly worked to locate Guru Ji.

The bloody battle of Chamkaur, December 22, 1704

Realizing his precarious situation, Guru Gobind Singh found himself surrounded by enemies both in front and behind, with opposition from hill states to his left. Hastily, they moved towards Chamkaur. There was an imminent threat of the enemy’s proximity.

Opting for a mud-built, double-storeyed house with a spacious compound, provided by his devotee, the Guru and his followers quickly sought refuge. This event transpired on the evening of December 21, 1704, while the enemy commenced their siege on the morning of December 22, 1704.

Guru Ji found himself encircled by a formidable cavalry, complete with artillery. Although the house faced the looming danger of destruction, being made of mud, the enemy’s foremost goal was to seize the Guru alive. Their intentions mirrored historical incidents like the fate of Shivaji’s son Shambhuji earlier or Banda Bahadur’s 11 years later, both subjected to a brutal demise with a limb severed each day. This exemplifies the ruthless nature of the Mughals at their core.

Guru Ji, with an extraordinary divine intellectual assembly, engaged in discussions with his approximately 40 Sikhs, encouraging them to resist and confront the adversary despite the clear awareness of an impending defeat. Utilizing his divine abilities, Guru Ji metaphorically transformed each accompanying Sikh, endowing them with powers equivalent to 125,000 individuals (Sawa Lakh in Punjabi).

Guru Ji’s eldest son, Sahibzada Ajit Singh, aged 18 at the time, sought permission and received blessings from Guru Ji to leave the mud house and confront the enemy. Despite knowing that his son might not return from the battlefield, Guru Ji embraced him and bestowed his blessings. At that moment, every Sikh with Guru Ji became like his own children.

Guru Ji, employing strategic planning, dispatched five of his men simultaneously. The powerful and coordinated exit from the mud base of these five warriors resulted in the swift encounter bringing hundreds of enemy forces to ground. They fought with unparalleled ferocity and bravery. They defended relentlessly until exhaustion took a toll on them physically and mentally, yet their emotional charge endured until they fell, never to rise again.

Guru Ji on the other hand, maneuvered skillfully the bow and arrow with delicate orchestration and precision, with controlled strength of movements. He released each arrow in a practiced finesse, combining accuracy, timing, and a nuanced understanding of the projectile’s trajectory who were bent to capture him.

It is worth noting that each of Guru Ji’s arrows had a tip crafted from gold. In the unfortunate event of the enemy succumbing to the arrow’s strike, the kin could potentially sustain themselves by selling the gold piece.

In this fashion, five were dispatched each time. Witnessing his elder brother succumbing to death, Sahibzada Zorawar Singh, 9 years old, stood up to seek his father’s blessings. Guru Ji, once again, bestowed his blessings, embraced him, and sent him on his way to battlefield. He, too, like his elder brother, brought hundreds to ground till he was killed. Despite the formidable Mughal forces, comprised mostly of Afghan Muslims and locals with modest wages, Guru Ji found himself with only five remaining Sikhs.

These disciples — Daya Singh, Dharam Singh, Man Singh, Sangat Singh, and Sant Singh — gathered, discussing a plan reminiscent of Anandpur’s past events. Interrupting Guru Ji’s contemplation on destiny’s twists, they asserted themselves as the Gurus, designating him a Khalsa. They ordered his escape for the Panth’s sake. Daya Singh, Dharam Singh (remaining 2 of the 5 Pyare), and Man Singh would accompany him, while Sant Singh and Sangat Singh remained to continue the fight. Sant Singh, resembling the Guru, took his place.

Adhering to the wartime tradition of at sunset all warfare would cease. The soldiers were resting and having their meals and after the camp fire was set off, Guru Ji and his companions, disguised as Mughal soldiers, left the mud fortress under the cover of peach darkness. While escaping, Guru Ji, clapping and declaring, “Come catch me, I am Gobind Singh,” managed to elude pursuit, leaving Chamkor with a heavy heart.

Sangat Singh and sant Singh were killed and the report of Guru ji’s escape was sent to Wazir Khan. This engered him and he caused tremendous torture to Guru ji’s younger two Sahibzadas and ultimately killing them. Please go to The Sikh December Blues.

Story to continue…

● What happens to Guru Ji after 22nd Dec?

● Where did Guru ji’s wife went to?

● How and why Guru Gobind Singh had close association with Muslim who helped him while the Moguls were themselves Muslims?

Guru ji’s writing to Aurengzeb translated: The battle was fought on December 22, 1704.

Guru Gobind Singh has referred this event in Chamkor by himself in his first letter addressed later to Aurangzeb called Zafarnama. Quotes are from line 19-41)

“What could forty hungry men do when attacked by a numerous horde unawares? The oath-breakers suddenly attacked us with swords, arrows and muskets. I was forced to engage in the combat and 1 fought with arrows and muskets. When an affair passes beyond all remedy, it is lawful to resort to the sword . . . Clad in black like a fly, they made a sudden charge. Every soldier who advanced from behind the wall, was struck by an arrow and fell deluged in blood. Those who did not leave the wall, received no injuries and suffered no loss. When I saw that Nahar had come out to fight, I instantly struck him with an arrow. Instead of fighting he fled away. Many other Khans eschewed their idle boast. Then another Afghan appeared in the field like a strong current and in the manner of an arrow or a bullet. A number of them made a valorous assault, some with care and others in madness. Many of attackers were wounded, and two of them lay dead. The despicable Khwaja had not the courage to leave the shelter of the wall and come into the open. Alas, had I seen his face, I would have unhesitatingly bestowed an arrow on him. On both sides many lost their lives and sustained wounds by arrows and muskets. Arrows and bullets were discharged like fireworks, and the earth turned red like tulip. Heads and legs lay in heaps as if the playground was littered with balls and sticks. The arrows whizzed, and the bows twanged, and great tumult rose in the world. The great noise was so frightful that even the mightiest warrior lost his wits. But how could forty even of the bravest succeed when opposed by a countless body?”

A Story of Bravery & Sacrifice

Dr Balwant Singh Bains is a Malaysia-based kirtan enthusiast and a practicing physiotherapist with a chain of physiotherapy clinics.

