Rajpal moves to Jakarta, continues family healthcare tradition

Passionate nurse with strong interest in hospital operations, Rajpal Singh takes on the role as Corporate Head of Nursing at Mayapada Healthcare Group in Jakarta

Rajpal Singh at home and at work

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Rajpal Singh, who hails from a family deeply rooted in healthcare, has taken the challenge of a nursing managerial role in Jakarta.

Starting January 2024, Rajpal was appointed as the Corporate Head of Nursing at Mayapada Healthcare Group in Jakarta, Indonesia.

In this new position, he is tasked to strengthen the nursing fraternity to enhance care delivery as Mayapada Healthcare Group embarks on a significant expansion phase to add several new locations in the next three years. The group is listed under PT Sejahteraraya Anugrahjaya Tbk (SRAJ).

In his LinkedIn profile, Rajpal, 38, describes himself as a ‘passionate nurse with strong interest in hospital operations.’

His nursing journey has included pivotal roles such as Senior Operations Manager & Director of Nursing at Pantai Hospital Ipoh and Manjung, coupled with managerial positions at IHH Malaysia and Penang Adventist Hospital.

Rajpal holds a Bachelor’s from Monash University, a Post Graduate Certificate in Perioperative Practice, Master’s in Advance Healthcare Management from Liverpool John Moores University and a Executive Development Certificate for Hospital Management from Singapore Management University.

He is affiliated with AO Trauma Asia Pacific and America Association of Perioperative Nurses, and received notable awards, including Best Nurse at Hospital Fatimah, Ipoh in 2009 and the Group CEO Award from Parkway Pantai, IHH Malaysia in 2018.

One cannot miss the fact of how deeply engaged Rajpal and his family is in healthcare. His paternal grandfather Lecheman Singh Gill served as a radiographer-cum-hospital administrator in Seremban and Petaling Jaya. Rajpal continues this legacy alongside numerous uncles, aunties and cousins in nursing and medical professions.

His father Baldev Singh Gill, a retired government servant in Ipoh, used to be attached to the Mining Department and his mother, Jesbir Kaur, was an active clinic nurse.

Two of Rajpal’s sisters, Amrita Kaur Gill and Kavita Kaur Gill, are registered nurses, currently serving as Doctor Liaison Executive in Kuala Lumpur and Nursing Tutor in Ipoh, respectively. A brother, Major Manvikram Singh Gill, is a military pharmacist in Kuala Lumpur.

It does not end there. Rajpal’s wife Sharanjit Kaur Randhawa is a specialised perioperative registered nurse. The couple is blessed with two children, Harleen Kaur Gill and Rajeev Singh Gill, aged 11 and 10 years old.

Left: Rajpal and his wife Sharanjit Kaur Randhawa

Alongside his professional commitments, the Ipoh-born Rajpal finds joy in reading autobiographies, listening to jazz music and actively participating in outdoor activities like running and hiking.

He indulges in his passion for motorcycles and is part of the Malaysian Punjabi Bikers and Chardikala rides community.

RELATED STORY:

SmartCardia names cardiologist Dr Jag Singh as top medical advisor (Asia Samachar, 20 Nov 2023)

Ipoh-born Sikh nurse Terbinderjeet Kaur gets outstanding leadership award (Asia Samachar, 22 July 2023)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here