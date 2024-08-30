First Mithi Yaad: Mata Gurcharan Kaur (1934 – 2023), Kampung Pandan / Taman Maluri

First Mithi Yaad

MATA GURCHARAN KAUR A/P KARTLAR SINGH

(4.3.1934 – 15.10.2023)

Bibi, Life is not the same as it was while you were here with us. There are no words to express the anguish of losing you. There is an emptiness left by your absence that cannot be filled. However, your kindness, generosity, and insight endure as a legacy that we will never be able to forget. You are gone but your memories reside in our heart. Bibi, you will always be cherished and loved.

First Barsi In loving memory of our Late Mother Mata Gurcharan Kaur A/P Kartlar Singh, (4.3.1934 – 15.10.2023). Village: Sarhali Kalan, Punjab District: Amritsar, W/O Late Sardar Inder Singh of Kampung Pandan / Taman Maluri.

We humbly invite you and your family to join us for Akhand Path from 6th September 2024 (Friday) to 8th September 2024 (Sunday) at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Kampung Pandan, Jalan Kampung Pandan, Kuala Lumpur.

Programme Details:

Akhand Path commences at 8.30am on 6th September 2024 Friday

Guru Ka Langgar will be served throughout the programme

Path da Bhog will be at 8.30am, 8th September 2024 Sunday

Diwan and Kirtan Programme commences at 9am follow by Ardaas and Guru Ka Langgar

DEEPLY MISSED BY

Children / Spouses:

Kelawant Kaur / Late Kaka Singh

Paramjit Kaur

Amargi Kaur / Tirlok Singh (USA)

Dalvinder Kaur

Ranjit Kaur

Grandchildren / Spouse:

Gurpreet Kaur / Govingeet Singh

Great Grandchildren:

Jaiveer Singh Kler

Ranvir Singh Kler

For any further inquiries please contact:

Paramjit Kaur 012-6396747

Dalvinder Kaur 016-2839487

Gurpreet Kaur 016-2321871

| Entry: 30 Aug 2024 | Source: Family

