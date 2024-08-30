First Mithi Yaad: Mata Gurcharan Kaur (1934 – 2023), Kampung Pandan / Taman Maluri

First Mithi Yaad
MATA GURCHARAN KAUR A/P KARTLAR SINGH
(4.3.1934 – 15.10.2023)
Bibi, Life is not the same as it was while you were here with us. There are no words to express the anguish of losing you. There is an emptiness left by your absence that cannot be filled. However, your kindness, generosity, and insight endure as a legacy that we will never be able to forget. You are gone but your memories reside in our heart. Bibi, you will always be cherished and loved.
First Barsi In loving memory of our Late Mother Mata Gurcharan Kaur A/P Kartlar Singh, (4.3.1934 – 15.10.2023). Village: Sarhali Kalan, Punjab District: Amritsar, W/O Late Sardar Inder Singh of Kampung Pandan / Taman Maluri.
We humbly invite you and your family to join us for Akhand Path from 6th September 2024 (Friday) to 8th September 2024 (Sunday) at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Kampung Pandan, Jalan Kampung Pandan, Kuala Lumpur.
Programme Details:
Akhand Path commences at 8.30am on 6th September 2024 Friday
Guru Ka Langgar will be served throughout the programme
Path da Bhog will be at 8.30am, 8th September 2024 Sunday
Diwan and Kirtan Programme commences at 9am follow by Ardaas and Guru Ka Langgar
DEEPLY MISSED BY
Children / Spouses:
Kelawant Kaur / Late Kaka Singh
Paramjit Kaur
Amargi Kaur / Tirlok Singh (USA)
Dalvinder Kaur
Ranjit Kaur
Grandchildren / Spouse:
Gurpreet Kaur / Govingeet Singh
Great Grandchildren:
Jaiveer Singh Kler
Ranvir Singh Kler
For any further inquiries please contact:
Paramjit Kaur 012-6396747
Dalvinder Kaur 016-2839487
Gurpreet Kaur 016-2321871
Entry: 30 Aug 2024
