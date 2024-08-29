Future of Sikhs as British Citizens

It is not possible for some visible ethnic communities, including the Sikhs, to keep a low profile...In fact, lawful activism like lobbying, taking up cases through law courts, demonstrations as part of the democratic process and sharing celebration of key events in their community history bring about better understanding of their way of life. - GURMUKH SINGH

One suggestion from a prominent Sikh Indian, shared by many, is that British Sikhs should keep a low profile. That demonstrations, public lobbying and religious celebrations do more harm than good. Rather that Sikhs should show how they have integrated successfully and contributed to the plural British society and way of life (also the main thrust of the British Sikh Manifestos). On the face of it, this sounds like sensible advice. However, part of it goes against the British Sikh experience since early 1960s when those in my generation came to this country.

It is not possible for some visible ethnic communities, including the Sikhs, to keep a low profile. In fact, I recall a study by the UK Policy Studies Institute many years ago which concluded that, unlike the Jewish people, communities unable to hide identities have been more successful in securing their democratic rights by standing out. They can integrate successfully by showing that they share universal human values with British pluralism.

In fact, lawful activism like lobbying, taking up cases through law courts, demonstrations as part of the democratic process and sharing celebration of key events in their community history bring about better understanding of their way of life. The onus is on each community to show how they contribute to the British way of life. In this respect, the Sikhs have an impressive long-standing record of Anglo-Sikh relations.

Immigration seems to be out of control and is threatening multicultural harmony in the UK. Not only a significant percentage of the white majority but also well-established minority communities in the UK are concerned. British values which attracted us to this country, are under threat.

Those on the left of the political spectrum seem to have a complex about the wrongs done during the colonial period. Yet, little do they realise that most countries complaining about British colonial past, themselves practised the same sins or worse: like slavery, cruel socio-religious practices and exploitation of the masses by corrupt authoritarian rulers. Some visiting politicians from ex-colonial countries never tire of reminding us of the debt which Britian owes them. They forget the historical context and their own post-independence performance in own countries.

Behind the immigration issue are the concerns about religious fanaticism which is isolating communities from mainstream British way of life. In 2001, there were compelling background reasons why late S. Gurbachan Singh Sidhu and I researched and wrote Sikh Religion and Islam (See: Sikh Religion and Islam – A Comparative Study). It was a necessary response to Islamic zealots hyper-active in UK universities. S Indarjit Singh (now Lord) wrote the foreword and the publication was well received in the UK and some diaspora countries.

Religion has an important role in human society. Worldly pursuits for wealth and status need to be balanced by the quest for spiritual harmony. However, no single religion can claim superiority over others and religious zealots seeking converts are missing the purpose of religion.

To conclude with a passage from last week: Extreme religious ideologies will be continually challenged. In response, it is for religions to integrate successfully with the majority way of life while pushing towards a more liberal society which accepts diversity as added value.

