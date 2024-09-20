Rituals that may confuse outsiders and insiders alike

When members of the Sikh community, particularly groups like the Nihangs, perform rituals that resemble or directly derive from Hindu traditions, it risks confusing outsiders and insiders alike about the distinctiveness of Sikhi. - GURNAM SINGH

Rituals

By Gurnam Singh | Opinion |

This video of a group of young Nihangs performing what appears to be Hindu-inspired rituals raises some important questions for me. While I respect the right of individuals or groups to engage in any ritual practice they choose, so long as it causes no harm, I do believe that such actions bring into question the integrity of Sikh identity and philosophy. This is not a trivial issue of personal preference; it cuts to the heart of what it means to be Sikh and what the Sikh Gurus, particularly Guru Nanak, stood for.

First, it is important to reaffirm that Sikhism or Sikhi is not a sect of Hinduism, nor is it an offshoot or derivative tradition. Sikhi was founded as a distinct spiritual path and worldview, rejecting the ritualistic and hierarchical practices that had become entrenched in certain aspects of Hinduism at the time. Guru Nanak Ji, the first Sikh Guru, explicitly rejected empty rituals, caste divisions, and superstitious practices. His teachings called for inner devotion to the Divine, equality among all human beings, and an emphasis on truthful living, compassion, and justice.

When members of the Sikh community, particularly groups like the Nihangs, perform rituals that resemble or directly derive from Hindu traditions, it risks confusing outsiders and insiders alike about the distinctiveness of Sikhi. The foundational tenets of Sikhi—such as its rejection of idol worship, elaborate rituals, and pilgrimages—become blurred when these practices are reintroduced under the guise of tradition or cultural overlap. This raises a significant question: if such rituals are considered an authentic part of Sikhi, then what distinguishes it from the very systems it sought to reform and transcend?

Personally, I find these rituals at odds with the spiritual philosophy of Guru Nanak and the other Gurus. Sikhi is grounded in simplicity, meditative practice, and a direct connection with the Divine through the recitation of Naam (God’s Name), not in the performance of external rites that serve no spiritual purpose. These rituals, I believe, are not merely extraneous but represent a return to practices that our Gurus explicitly sought to move beyond.

For those of us who take inspiration from Guru Nanak’s vision, this brings a moment of reflection. If Sikhi were to be redefined to include such rituals as integral to the faith, then I would have to question my own identity as a Sikh. For me, the core of being a Sikh lies in following the teachings of the Gurus, who emphasized inner devotion over outward performance, substance over form. Guru Nanak, I am confident, rejected such rituals because they offer no spiritual advancement, and I stand with him on this issue.

While I respect the personal choices of others, including the Nihangs and their practices, I believe it is crucial for the Sikh community to stay grounded in the authentic teachings of our Gurus. This is not about exclusion or judgment, but about safeguarding the spiritual essence of Sikhi, ensuring that it does not become diluted or conflated with practices it was meant to transform. As followers of Guru Nanak, we should stay true to his call for a simple, profound, and meaningful connection with the Divine, free from ritualism and unnecessary performance.

In the end, while there may be space for diversity of practice, the essence of Sikhi — its focus on devotion, equality, and justice — must remain uncompromised.

Gurnam Singh is an academic activist dedicated to human rights, liberty, equality, social and environmental justice. He is an Associate Professor of Sociology at University of Warwick, UK. He can be contacted at Gurnam.singh.1@warwick.ac.uk

* This is the opinion of the writer and does not necessarily represent the views of Asia Samachar.

RELATED STORY:

Of rituals, rites, ceremonies, and practices in Sikhism (Asia Samachar, 27 May 2024)

Harmony in Chanting and Silence: Exploring Spiritual Practices through a Sikhi Lens (Asia Samachar, 17 April 2024)

﻿

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem off