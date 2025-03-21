Sardar Harjeet Singh Dhanoa Gurnam Singh (1967 – 2025)

SARDAR HARJEET SINGH DHANOA S/O GURNAM SINGH
Village: Gharuan
3.11.1967 – 20.3.2025
With deep sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Sardar Harjeet Singh, who left for his heavenly abode on Thursday, 20th March 2025. His sudden departure has left a void in our hearts, but we take solace in Waheguru’s Hukam, knowing that his soul has merged with the Eternal Light.
Sardar Harjeet Singh was a loving son, brother, father, uncle and grand-uncle, a kind soul and a guiding light to all who knew him. His wisdom, generousity and unwavering faith will always be cherished. He leaves behind his beloved family, relatives and friends.
Parents: Late Sardar Gurnam Singh Dhanoa & Mata Balwinder Kaur
Children:
Kesniel Singh Dhanoa
Alyssa Kaur Dhanoa
Sibling / Spouse:
Gurdish Kaur Dhanoa / Rajindar Singh
Jasdeep Kaur Dhanoa
Datin Raj Preet Kaur Dhanoa / Dato Suraj Singh
Nephew / Niece / Spouse
Ts. Jasvinder Singh Sidhu / Rashmeet Kaur
Jaskiran Kaur Sidhu / Keshvinder Singh
Sameera Kaur Sachdev
Rishav Singh Sachdev
Yogiraj Singh Kobylski
Grand Nephews & Nieces
Karanveer Singh Sidhu
Inaayageet Kaur Sidhu
Anghadveer Singh Sidhu
Zeeya Kaur Dhillon
FINAL RESPECTS AND CREMATION
Shamshaan Bhoomi Hall, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium
Sunday, March 23 2025
From 2.00 pm onwards with Sukhmani Sahib Path followed by cremation
PATH DA BHOG
Gurdwara Sahib Subang
Sunday, 30 March 2025
4.00 pm – 6.00 pm, followed by Rehraas and Guru ka Langgar.
Datin Raj Preet Kaur 012 289 5722
Ts. Jasvinder Singh 010 210 7334
Jo aiyaa so chalasi, sabh koi aayi vaaria
