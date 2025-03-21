Sardar Harjeet Singh Dhanoa Gurnam Singh (1967 – 2025)

SARDAR HARJEET SINGH DHANOA S/O GURNAM SINGH

Village: Gharuan

3.11.1967 – 20.3.2025

With deep sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Sardar Harjeet Singh, who left for his heavenly abode on Thursday, 20th March 2025. His sudden departure has left a void in our hearts, but we take solace in Waheguru’s Hukam, knowing that his soul has merged with the Eternal Light.

Sardar Harjeet Singh was a loving son, brother, father, uncle and grand-uncle, a kind soul and a guiding light to all who knew him. His wisdom, generousity and unwavering faith will always be cherished. He leaves behind his beloved family, relatives and friends.

Parents: Late Sardar Gurnam Singh Dhanoa & Mata Balwinder Kaur

Children:

Kesniel Singh Dhanoa

Alyssa Kaur Dhanoa

Sibling / Spouse:

Gurdish Kaur Dhanoa / Rajindar Singh

Jasdeep Kaur Dhanoa

Datin Raj Preet Kaur Dhanoa / Dato Suraj Singh

Nephew / Niece / Spouse

Ts. Jasvinder Singh Sidhu / Rashmeet Kaur

Jaskiran Kaur Sidhu / Keshvinder Singh

Sameera Kaur Sachdev

Rishav Singh Sachdev

Yogiraj Singh Kobylski

Grand Nephews & Nieces

Karanveer Singh Sidhu

Inaayageet Kaur Sidhu

Anghadveer Singh Sidhu

Zeeya Kaur Dhillon

FINAL RESPECTS AND CREMATION

Shamshaan Bhoomi Hall, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium

Sunday, March 23 2025

From 2.00 pm onwards with Sukhmani Sahib Path followed by cremation

PATH DA BHOG

Gurdwara Sahib Subang

Sunday, 30 March 2025

4.00 pm – 6.00 pm, followed by Rehraas and Guru ka Langgar.

Datin Raj Preet Kaur 012 289 5722

Ts. Jasvinder Singh 010 210 7334

Jo aiyaa so chalasi, sabh koi aayi vaaria

| Entry: 21 March 2025 | Source: Family

