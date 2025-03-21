Madam Bachan Kaur d/o Kehar Singh (1929 – 2025)

Madam Bachan Kaur d/o Kehar Singh

(wife of Late Sardar Hari Singh Kenth)

1927 – 2025

With profound sadness and humble acceptance, the family of Madam Bachan Kaur, affectionately known to many as Aunty Bibo, wishes to inform of her passing.

She peacefully completed her worldly journey and merged with the almighty. She departed on 20th March 2025 at the age of 97, surrounded by the love and prayers of her family.

Bibo’s legacy is one of love, compassion, and unwavering faith. She was the heart of our family, and her presence will be deeply missed. Her love will continue to guide us, and her wisdom will forever resonate in our hearts.

She leaves behind a loving family, including her devoted children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Her memory will be forever cherished by us all.

Dearly missed by:

Children

Jaswant Kaur / Gurbir Singh (Taiping)

Dhanwant Kaur / Jagmohan Singh Bedi (Delhi)

Harjeet Kaur / Amritbir Singh

Balvinder Singh Kenth / Sharan Kaur

Gursharan Kaur

Grandchildren

Harvinder Singh / Narinder Kaur (Australia)

Harpreet Kaur / Gurmeet Singh

Inderpal Singh / Dalbir Kaur

Harminder Singh Bedi / Preet Ahluwalia (UK)

Raspreet Kaur Bedi / Karnveer Singh (Australia)

Harsohela Kaur

Gurparkash Kaur

Keeret Kaur

Great-Grandchildren

Avneet Kaur

Jothsimar Kaur

Harraj Singh

Deepraaj Singh

Gursafl Singh

Japnaam Singh

With thanks to the dedicated care by:

Jagdeep Kaur

Victoria Sustento

Final Rites will be held on Saturday, 22 March

1.30-3.00pm: Wake and last respects at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL

3.30pm: Cremation



Contact: Balvinder Singh +60 16-232 1664

PLEASE TREAT THIS AS A PERSONAL INVITATION

| Entry: 21 March 2025 | Source: Family

