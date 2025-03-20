Was the ‘Dasam Granth’ Composed by Guru Gobind Singh Ji? We ask ChatGPT

I sought to examine both perspectives by asking Chat GPT to offer ten arguments in favour and ten arguments against its attribution to Guru Gobind Singh Ji. I know Chat GPT has its own biases and is not a completely reliable source, but still, it produced some helpful points for consideration.

By Gurnam Singh | Opinion |

Perhaps more than any other issue, the question of the authorship, authenticity and authority of the Dasam Granth is one of the most controversial and divisive in the Sikh Panth. Some might argue that unless a resolution is found, this debate could ultimately lead to a formal schism, creating two distinct Panths: one that affords sole supreme authority to the Guru Granth Sahib and another that also grants significant authority to the Dasam Granth, even placing it on a manji alongside the Guru Granth Sahib.

It is conceivable that in the near future, we may witness the emergence of two types of Gurdwaras worldwide: those that conduct parkash (ceremonial installation) of both Guru Granth Sahib and Dasam Granth and those that limit parkash to Guru Granth Sahib alone. If this occurs, it would be a deeply unfortunate and dark day for the Panth, further exacerbating internal divisions and weakening the unity of the Sikh community. The only way to avoid such a split is for scholars and religious leaders to put aside personal biases and work collaboratively towards a resolution. Tragically, there is little evidence at present of willingness on both sides to engage in an open-minded and scholarly approach to this issue.

As a follower of the Panth Parvanat Sikh Rehit Maryada, I have personally taken what I believe to be a middle-ground position. I acknowledge that certain compositions within the Dasam Granth align with the teachings of the Guru Granth Sahib and can reasonably be attributed to Guru Gobind Singh Ji. However, I also recognise the possibility that, given Guru Ji’s patronage of literature and poetry, he may have acted as a collector of various writings, some of which may have been later incorporated into the larger Granth.

I do not claim that the Sikh Rehit Maryada is a perfect or complete document, but it remains the best attempt made by the Panth to establish a baseline for unity (ekta). Some critics argue that historically, the Sikh tradition has been diverse, encompassing groups such as Nanak Panthis, Nirmalas, Akali Nihangs, Sanatan Sikhs, Satnamis, Sikligars, Vanjaras, various Taksals, Sampardas, Missionary Colleges, and Jathas. Their argument suggests that the concept of a central code and an overarching institutional structure was largely a British colonial construct designed to manage the Sikh community.

On the other hand, proponents of the Tat Khalsa ideology contend that the Singh Sabha Movement of the late 19th and early 20th centuries played a pivotal role in reclaiming the true teachings of the Gurus, advocating for the idea of “One Granth, One Panth.” This debate is deeply rooted in Sikh history and institutional development and has been extensively explored by scholars such as Dr. Ganda Singh, Prof. Harjot Oberoi, and Dr. J.S. Grewal.

Coming back to the Dasam Granth, I sought to examine both perspectives by asking Chat GPT to offer ten arguments in favour and ten arguments against its attribution to Guru Gobind Singh Ji. I know Chat GPT has its own biases and is not a completely reliable source, but still, it produced some helpful points for consideration. I am reproducing these below as I believe they will be beneficial for those who, like me, have limited knowledge of the Dasam Granth but are genuinely interested in seeking a well-informed resolution.

10 reasons why some Sikhs argue that the Dasam Granth should not be accepted as the composition of Guru Gobind Singh:

1. Inconsistency with Guru Granth Sahib

Guru Gobind Singh instructed Sikhs to follow Guru Granth Sahib as the sole scripture and spiritual authority. Many compositions in Dasam Granth, such as Charitropakhyan, contain themes that contrast sharply with the spiritual and moral teachings of Guru Granth Sahib.

2. Questionable Content (Charitropakhyan & Hikayats)

Charitropakhyan consists of over 400 stories, many of which describe explicit sexual themes, deception, and violence. Critics argue that such content is inappropriate for a Guru and contradicts Sikh values of high moral conduct.

3. Lack of Historical Evidence of Compilation by Guru Gobind Singh

There is no definitive historical record proving that Guru Gobind Singh personally compiled or dictated the Dasam Granth. Unlike Guru Granth Sahib, which was compiled by Guru Arjan and later finalized by Guru Gobind Singh, no similar documentation exists for Dasam Granth.

4. Multiple Versions & Alterations

The Dasam Granth has multiple versions with varying lengths and content, leading to questions about its authenticity. The original writings of Guru Gobind Singh, if any, would not have been subject to such variations.

5. Absence of Mention in Early Sikh Records

Key historical Sikh sources such as Bhai Gurdas Ji’s Vaars and Bansavalinama do not mention Guru Gobind Singh composing the Dasam Granth. If it was truly his work, it would have been widely recognized and preserved in early Sikh literature.

6. Contradiction to Sikh Egalitarianism

Some sections of Dasam Granth (e.g., Brahm Kavach) contain strong Hindu mythological influences and references to caste-based hierarchies, which contradict Guru Gobind Singh’s mission of eradicating caste discrimination in Sikh society.

7. Hindu Mythological Influence

The Dasam Granth includes compositions like Chandi di Var and Krishna Avtar, which focus on Hindu deities such as Durga, Vishnu, and Krishna. Sikhism, as established by Guru Nanak, rejects idol worship and Hindu rituals, making such writings controversial.

8. Contradictions in Language and Style

Linguistic analysis shows that some compositions in Dasam Granth use a different writing style, terminology, and Persianized vocabulary not commonly used by Guru Gobind Singh. This raises doubts about whether a single author composed the entire text.

9. Bachittar Natak’s Autobiographical Issues

Bachittar Natak, often claimed to be Guru Gobind Singh’s autobiography, contains historical inaccuracies and self-praising language, which is uncharacteristic of Sikh Gurus, who emphasized humility. It also suggests that Guru Gobind Singh was the reincarnation of Hindu sages, contradicting Sikh philosophy.

10. Guru Gobind Singh’s Final Directive

Before his passing, Guru Gobind Singh did not instruct Sikhs to follow Dasam Granth. Instead, he declared Guru Granth Sahib as the eternal Guru. If Dasam Granth were meant to be an authoritative scripture, he would have made its status clear.

10 reasons why some Sikhs argue that the Dasam Granth should be accepted as the composition of Guru Gobind Singh:

1. Direct Historical References to Guru Gobind Singh’s Authorship

Several historical sources, including Bhai Mani Singh’s writings, Bhatt Vahis, and Rehatnamas, refer to Guru Gobind Singh as the author of the compositions found in Dasam Granth.

2. Internal References within the Text

Many compositions in Dasam Granth explicitly mention that they were written by Guru Gobind Singh himself, such as in Bachittar Natak, where the author describes his own life journey, battles, and divine mission.

3. Support from the Nihang and Traditional Sikh Orders

Sikh warrior groups like the Nihangs and Taksal have historically considered Dasam Granth as the work of Guru Gobind Singh and have preserved its recitation as part of Sikh tradition.

4. Inclusion in Early Sikh Practices

Parts of Dasam Granth, such as Jaap Sahib, Tav Prasad Savaiye, and Benti Chaupai, are included in the daily Nitnem prayers of Sikhs, as mandated by Guru Gobind Singh himself.

5. Martial and Warrior Spirit of Khalsa

The Dasam Granth emphasizes the martial philosophy and warrior spirit that Guru Gobind Singh instilled in the Khalsa. Compositions like Chandi di Var and Zafarnama encourage Sikhs to stand against tyranny and injustice.

6. Preservation at the Five Takhts:

Patna Sahib, and Hazur Sahib (historical Sikh shrines) have long accepted the Dasam Granth as Guru Gobind Singh’s composition. It is recited at these places, further supporting its authenticity. There is historical evidence that it was also parkash at the other Takhts which are now under the control of SGPC.

7. Compositions Used in Sikh Ceremonies

Several prayers from Dasam Granth, including Chaupai Sahib, are used in Amrit Sanchar (baptism ceremony) and Ardas (daily Sikh prayer), indicating that it has been part of Sikh tradition for centuries.

8. Zafarnama’s Historical Accuracy

Zafarnama, a Persian letter written by Guru Gobind Singh to Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, is part of Dasam Granth. Historians have verified its authenticity, strengthening the argument that other compositions may also be Guru Gobind Singh’s work.

9. Distinct Writing Style Matching Guru Gobind Singh

The linguistic style, poetic structure, and themes in Dasam Granth closely match Guru Gobind Singh’s known compositions, such as Zafarnama and Jaap Sahib, reinforcing the idea that he wrote them.

10. No Other Credible Author Identified

Despite debates, no historical evidence exists to attribute the Dasam Granth to any other author. Given its strong military and spiritual themes, it aligns with Guru Gobind Singh’s mission and legacy.

WAY FORWARD

Lastly, as someone who deeply respects all world literature, including the writings of various religious traditions, I believe it is essential to engage with differing viewpoints in a scholarly and reasonable manner. While we may disagree with certain texts or reject specific arguments, our response should be grounded in intellect and respect. Resorting to emotion or abusive language is a sign of weakness and uncertainty, only serving to create further division and antagonism.

Hence, if you wish to share your thoughts on this matter, I encourage you to do so in the spirit of learning, as exemplified by Guru Nanak, who said: “So long as you are alive in this world, you should speak and listen.”

Gurnam Singh is an academic activist dedicated to human rights, liberty, equality, social and environmental justice. He is an Associate Professor of Sociology at University of Warwick, UK. He can be contacted at Gurnam.singh.1@warwick.ac.uk

* This is the opinion of the writer and does not necessarily represent the views of Asia Samachar.

RELATED STORY:

The Demise of the Akali Dal and the Badal Dynasty: What Next for the Panth? (Asia Samachar, 5 Aug 2024)

﻿

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here