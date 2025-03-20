Sardar Pikan Singh Briana (1946 – 2025), Rawang – Roda Group

SARDAR PIKAN SINGH BRIANA

S/O LATE HARBAN SINGH BRIANA & LATE SWARAN KAUR

1946 – 2025

(Rawang – Roda Group)

Village: Kalra, Gardiwala, Hoshiarpur Punjab

It’s with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Sardar Pikan Singh Briana on Sunday, 16 March 2025, leaving behind beloved wife Sardarni Gurdev Kaur.

Children:

1.Baljit Kaur & family

2.Jasbeer Singh & family

3.Sulinder Kaur & family

4.Rajit Singh

5.Jermit Kaur & family

Grandchildren, Brother, Sisters, Nephews, Nieces, Relatives and Friends.

AKHAND PATH

Friday, 21 March (starts at 11am) – Sunday, 23 March

Gurdwara Sahib Nanaksar, Serendah, Selangor

Path da Bhog will be 10am to 12pm on Sunday, 23 March

Guru ka Langgar will be served through out the prayers at all days.

Contact

Sulinder Kaur (daughter) 012 – 891 0029

Jermit Kaur (daughter) 011 – 2326 9711

