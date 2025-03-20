First time ever, Subang Mini Samelan in April 2025
NOTE FROM THE ORGANISING TEAM:
Subang Mini Samelan
Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh
Join us for three days of fun, learning, and community bonding sessions. Jointly organized by GSS, PTA PEC Subang ,Subang Sikh Youth Club as well as Subang Sis and Bro, we are excited to host our first-ever Samelan! Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity—mark your calendars and be part of the celebration. See you there!
Dates: 4th-6th April 2025 (Friday- Sunday)
Venue: Gurdwara Sahib Subang
Time: 5pm on 4th April 2025
Age Group
4 – 17 years old Participant
18 – 23 years old Youth Sewadar
23 years and above Sewadar
Fees
Participant RM10
Youth Sewadar RM10
Sewadar RM30
Accommodation: Will be provided to both participants and sewadars
To register, click here
Link: https://forms.gle/c1RiL3CQmexNXajc9
