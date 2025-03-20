First time ever, Subang Mini Samelan in April 2025

NOTE FROM THE ORGANISING TEAM:

Subang Mini Samelan

Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh

Join us for three days of fun, learning, and community bonding sessions. Jointly organized by GSS, PTA PEC Subang ,Subang Sikh Youth Club as well as Subang Sis and Bro, we are excited to host our first-ever Samelan! Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity—mark your calendars and be part of the celebration. See you there!

Dates: 4th-6th April 2025 (Friday- Sunday)

Venue: Gurdwara Sahib Subang

Time: 5pm on 4th April 2025

Age Group

4 – 17 years old Participant

18 – 23 years old Youth Sewadar

23 years and above Sewadar

Fees

Participant RM10

Youth Sewadar RM10

Sewadar RM30

Accommodation: Will be provided to both participants and sewadars

To register, click here

Link: https://forms.gle/c1RiL3CQmexNXajc9

MORE DETAILS AT ASIA SAMACHAR FACEBOOK AND INSTAGRAM

