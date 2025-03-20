This Shanghai building was once a gurdwara

The building that formerly housed the Shanghai gurdwara – Photo: Dr Jasjit Singh

As many of you know, I have this thing about visiting Sikh Gurdwaras wherever I go …

Seeing pictures of the former Shanghai Sikh Gurdwara I remember thinking, I’d love to visit one day …

I have been in China for the past week in my role as Pro Dean International for the Faculty of Arts, Humanities and Cultures at the University of Leeds. Thanks to meeting a Leeds alumni who had recently visited Sis Ganj Gurdwara in Delhi and who spent time locating the Gurdwara, today I visited the former Sikh Gurdwara of Shanghai and even got to go inside…

This meant so much.

Jasjit Singh is a Professor of Religion and Global Engagement at the University of Leeds. In 2023, he was appointed as the inaugural Visiting Professor in Sikh Studies at the National University of Singapore (NUS) and is currently co-chair of the AAR Sikh Studies Unit. The article was adapted from his LinkedIn posting.

