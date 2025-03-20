A Love That Stands the Test of Time: My Tribute to Karina Kaur

Cheryl and Dillon with their parents Karina and Pola

By Dr Pola Singh | Experience |

There are some people who walk into your life and leave an imprint so deep that no force on earth can erase it. My wife, my best friend, my lifelong partner Karina Kaur (or Rina for short) is that person. From the moment our paths crossed in 1971, the course of my life was forever changed. What started as a chance encounter between a kampung boy with big dreams and a small-town girl from Segamat at the Fourth College of the University of Malaya (UM) soon blossomed into a beautiful partnership built on love, respect, and unwavering support.

As I reflect on 54 years of friendship and 48 years of marriage, my heart swells with gratitude for the incredible journey we have shared. Life, in all its twists and turns, has tested us in ways we never imagined. We have faced soaring highs and endured daunting lows, but through it all, we have emerged stronger, hand in hand, heart to heart.

We built a life together, raised two remarkable children, Cheryl and Dillon, and now, our hearts overflow with the love of our two precious grandchildren, Hannah and Nathan. They are the embodiment of our love, and watching them grow has been one of life’s greatest joys.

Looking back, there were moments that truly defined us as a couple. I will never forget those challenging years when I pursued my doctorate at the University of Alabama—four long years of financial strain, late nights, and sacrifices. But through every struggle, Rina was my anchor. Her unwavering belief in me, her ability to shoulder responsibilities with grace, and her sheer determination to see our family through those tough times made all the difference. We didn’t just survive; we triumphed. And we did it together.

Even as the years have passed, our relationship remains fresh, dynamic, and full of laughter. We still engage in deep conversations, debate politics, and share our dreams, just like two newlyweds eager to discover each other’s minds. Rina, my personal ‘walking medical encyclopaedia,’ is always the first person I turn to for advice, guidance, and wisdom. Her intellect, strength, and compassion continue to amaze me every single day.

But perhaps what moves me most is the way she loves—selflessly, completely, and unconditionally. When our son Dillon had to undergo surgery in December 2024, Rina once again showed the depth of her devotion. She was his unwavering source of comfort, ensuring that no detail was overlooked—from keeping vigil by his bedside to preparing nourishing meals and lifting his spirits during that emotionally and physically draining period. She was his rock, just as she has always been mine.

They say love is not about finding the perfect person but about seeing an imperfect person perfectly. Rina, you are my perfection, my home, my heart. You are the treasure of the Pola family; the woman whose presence makes life infinitely richer. If I had to choose just one friend, one confidante, one partner for all of eternity—it would be you, a thousand times over.

At my 75th Birthday celebration, I paid tribute to my dear wife and played the beautiful song by Jim Reeves, “I Love You for a Hundred Thousand Reasons, but Most of All, I Love You Because You Are You.” And I truly meant every word I said. That song encapsulates everything I feel for Rina—love, admiration, and gratitude for simply being the extraordinary woman that she is.

As I stand here in my senior years, looking at the life we have built, I know without a doubt that I am a blessed man. To have you beside me is to have won life’s greatest lottery. My glass is neither half full nor half empty—it is overflowing with love, joy, and gratitude for the woman who has been my pillar of strength, my hero, my everything.

Rina, you have touched my life in ways you will never fully know. I only pray that we continue this beautiful journey, hand in hand, till the very end of our days. For as long as I live, I will remain forever grateful to you.

Dr Pola Singh, who retired as Maritime Institute of Malaysia director-general in 2011, is also the author of ‘Uphill — The Journey of a Sikh-Chinese Kampung Boy’

