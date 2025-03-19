Paritam Kaur (1956 – 2025), Cheras, KL

PARITAM KAUR A/P HARCHAND SINGH
(22.5.1956 – 19.3.2025)
It is with profound grief & deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Paritam Kaur A/P Harchand Singh, who has returned to her heavenly above on 19th March 2025 leaving behind beloved husband, children, granchildren, family & relatives.
Husband: Darsan Singh A/L Lalb Singh
Children / Spouses:
Sanjit Singh & Baljit Kaur
Gurmeet Singh & Claudia Lechin
Manjit Singh
Grandchildren:
Harpreet Kaur
Late Pavanpreet Singh
LAST RESPECT
Date: 19th March 2025, Wednesday
Time: 8.00pm onwards
Residence: Block 12-02-18, Flat Sri Melaka, Batu 4, Jalan Cheras, 56100, Kuala Lumpur
Maps: https://maps.app.goo.gl/QbGC8kTr2UTwNpnf9?g_st=com.google.maps.preview.copy
(8.30 a.m. onwards, 20 March, cortege leaves residence for saskar (cremation)
SASKAR (CREMATION)
Date: 20th March 2025, Thursday
Time: 12.00pm
Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Loke Yew Crematorium)
Address: Lot 294, 295, Jalan Loke Yew, Pudu, 55200, Kuala Lumpur
Maps: https://maps.app.goo.gl/HfQtsqXHymSKuRZi7?g_st=com.google.maps.preview.copy
CONTACT PERSON
Manjit Singh (016 – 453 7975)
Sanjit Singh (016 – 223 3108)
Baljit Kaur (017 – 648 6042)
| Entry: 19 March 2025 | Source: Family
