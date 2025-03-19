Talent acquisition expert Kelly Sidhu joins Toll Group

In her new role, Kelly will be covering Malaysia, Singapore, China, India Sub Continent and oversee hiring matters for other Asia countries, EMEA and North America

Kelly Sidhu joins Toll Group

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Kelly Sidhu has joined the Toll Group as its Vice President Talent Acquisition Asia, bringing with her more than two decades of experience in talent acquisition and human resources across APAC and global markets.

Prior to this, the recruitment specialist was the Regional Talent Acquisition Manager for Zurich Insurance.

In her new role, Kelly will be covering Malaysia, Singapore, China, India Sub Continent and oversee hiring matters for other Asia countries, EMEA and North America.

“I am incredibly excited to contribute to Toll Group’s mission of connecting businesses and driving growth across the region,” she said in an entry at her LinkedIn profile.

She brings to Toll Group extensive expertise in executive search and has held leadership roles in Zurich Insurance, FedEx, Airswift, Ranstand Sourceright, ACCA and Astro.

The Toll Group is an Australian freight company that operates a logistics and global freight forwarding network spanning 150 countries, with over 20,000 customers. Toll has more than 16,000 team members across 500 sites. It provides solutions to logistics, transport or supply chain challenges to customers.

