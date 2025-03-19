Sardar Raghbir Singh Bal (Chidi) (1961 – 2025), Penang

Sdr Raghbir Singh Bal (Chidi)
It is with profound grieve and deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Sdr Raghbir Singh Bal (Chidi) has returned to heavenly abode on 18 March 2025 (Tuesday) leaving behind his wife, family, relatives and friends.
Parents: Late Sdr Jagir Singh Bal (Sathiala) & Late Mata Gian Kaur
Wife: Gurdeep Kaur @ Deep
Siblings:
Balbeer Kaur & Tan lu Ghee
Late Ranjodh Singh & Darshan Kaur
Harjiet Singh (Toti)
Paramjit Kaur & Late Sarjeet Singh
LAST RITES
19th March 2025, Wednesday
Morning: Wake and visitation at residence at 51, Tan Lu Ghee Road, off Lengkok P. Ramlee, Penang
10.30 to 12.00pm: Sukhmani Sahib Path at residence
12.00pm onwards: Kirtan
12.45pm: Ardaas
1.00pm: Cortege leaves residence to Batu Lanchang
1.30pm: Saskaar (cremation) at Hindu Crematorium, Batu Lanchang, Penang
PATH DA BHOG
5th April 2025, Saturday
Wada Gurdwara Sahib Penang
7am onwards to 12pm
Followed by Guru ka Langgar
Further details please contact:
Paramjit (Pemmi) 012 384 3042
Dinesh 019 532 3272
Kirpal (Paul) 016 414 5848
| Entry: 19 March 2025 | Source: Family
