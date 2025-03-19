Sardar Raghbir Singh Bal (Chidi) (1961 – 2025), Penang

Sdr Raghbir Singh Bal (Chidi)

It is with profound grieve and deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Sdr Raghbir Singh Bal (Chidi) has returned to heavenly abode on 18 March 2025 (Tuesday) leaving behind his wife, family, relatives and friends.

Parents: Late Sdr Jagir Singh Bal (Sathiala) & Late Mata Gian Kaur

Wife: Gurdeep Kaur @ Deep

Siblings:

Balbeer Kaur & Tan lu Ghee

Late Ranjodh Singh & Darshan Kaur

Harjiet Singh (Toti)

Paramjit Kaur & Late Sarjeet Singh

LAST RITES

19th March 2025, Wednesday

Morning: Wake and visitation at residence at 51, Tan Lu Ghee Road, off Lengkok P. Ramlee, Penang

10.30 to 12.00pm: Sukhmani Sahib Path at residence

12.00pm onwards: Kirtan

12.45pm: Ardaas

1.00pm: Cortege leaves residence to Batu Lanchang

1.30pm: Saskaar (cremation) at Hindu Crematorium, Batu Lanchang, Penang

PATH DA BHOG

5th April 2025, Saturday

Wada Gurdwara Sahib Penang

7am onwards to 12pm

Followed by Guru ka Langgar

Further details please contact:

Paramjit (Pemmi) 012 384 3042

Dinesh 019 532 3272

Kirpal (Paul) 016 414 5848

