Sardarni Surjeet Kaur (1941 – 2024), Bukit Damansara

Sardarni Surjeet Kaur w/o Ratan Singh
Bukit Damansara | Village: Amritsar, Punjab
29.3.1941 – 22.3.2025
Husband: Late Dr. Ratan Singh
Children / Spouses:
Kalwant Singh / Dr. Navdeep Kaur
Jagjeet Singh / Ms. Thanbeer Kaur
Dr. Sangeet Kaur
Grandchildren: Sanjana Kaur, Saurav Singh, Farhath Singh, Sameera Kaur, Prabhleen Kaur, Prabhkiren Kaur
LAST RITES
Sunday, 23rd March 2025
8:30am onwards: Anyone who wishes to pay their last respects, please do so from 8:30am onwards at our residence
12:00pm: Cortège leaves from our residence, 62, Jalan Setiakasih 9, Bukit Damansara ( Damansara Heights) 50490 KL
2pm: Saskaar (cremation) at Crematorium Jalan Kuari, Cheras DBKL (318, Jalan Kuari, Kampung Cheras Baru, 56100 KL)
PATH DA BHOG
Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya
Saturday, 29th March 2025
10:00am to 12:00pm
Contact:
Kalwant Singh +65 8388 8469
Jagjeet Singh +6 013 341 7125
Dr. Sangeet Kaur +6 012 324 6737
Beneath her kind & loving nature was an ironclad strength, the foundation upon which our family thrived. Our mother, our Queen.
