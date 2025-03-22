Sardarni Surjeet Kaur (1941 – 2024), Bukit Damansara

Sardarni Surjeet Kaur w/o Ratan Singh

Bukit Damansara | Village: Amritsar, Punjab

29.3.1941 – 22.3.2025

Husband: Late Dr. Ratan Singh

Children / Spouses:

Kalwant Singh / Dr. Navdeep Kaur

Jagjeet Singh / Ms. Thanbeer Kaur

Dr. Sangeet Kaur

Grandchildren: Sanjana Kaur, Saurav Singh, Farhath Singh, Sameera Kaur, Prabhleen Kaur, Prabhkiren Kaur

LAST RITES

Sunday, 23rd March 2025

8:30am onwards: Anyone who wishes to pay their last respects, please do so from 8:30am onwards at our residence

12:00pm: Cortège leaves from our residence, 62, Jalan Setiakasih 9, Bukit Damansara ( Damansara Heights) 50490 KL

2pm: Saskaar (cremation) at Crematorium Jalan Kuari, Cheras DBKL (318, Jalan Kuari, Kampung Cheras Baru, 56100 KL)

PATH DA BHOG

Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya

Saturday, 29th March 2025

10:00am to 12:00pm

Contact:

Kalwant Singh +65 8388 8469

Jagjeet Singh +6 013 341 7125

Dr. Sangeet Kaur +6 012 324 6737

Beneath her kind & loving nature was an ironclad strength, the foundation upon which our family thrived. Our mother, our Queen.

