Madam Baljit Kaur Tara Singh (Pontian) (1950 – 2025)

MADAM BALJIT KAUR D/O LATE TARA SINGH (PONTIAN)

27.6.1950 – 6.7.2025

WIFE OF LATE SUKHDEV SINGH (RMAF) S/O LATE GURDIAL SINGH

She will be dearly missed by her son, daughter-in-law, mother-in-law, brothers, brother-in-laws, sisters, sister-in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

LAST RITES:

7 July, 2025

2.30pm – 4.00pm: Wake at Shamshan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL

Daljit: 012 333 7773 | Chithera: 019 310 6098 | Manmohan: 012 7272 631

| Entry: 7 July 2025 | Source: Family

