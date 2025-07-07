Family calls for safer future after daughter’s murder – Sarawak Tribune

Maniishapriet Kaur Akhara’s family hold prayers at Gurdwara Sahib Kuchiong on July 5, 2025 – Photo: Sarawak Tribune

KUCHING: The family of Maniishapriet Kaur Akhara, whose tragic death has shocked the nation, has called for stronger safety measures for students, especially young women, in institutions of higher learning across the country.

In a statement issued, the family said Maniishapriet, who was set to turn 20 this year with full of dreams and determination, had travelled from Kuching to Kuala Lumpur to pursue her higher education.

“She deserved to feel safe. Every student does. Her life was full of promise, and her loss is not only a tragedy for our family but a wake-up call for society.

“We call upon the Ministry of Higher Education and all relevant agencies to ensure and mandate that all universities and colleges urgently review and strengthen safety measures for all their students.

“It is no longer enough to assume safety; it must be ensured. More must be done to protect our children,” the family said.

They also stressed that justice for Maniishapriet must go beyond legal accountability, calling for systemic change to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

“Her memory must become the catalyst for real change. What happened to her must never happen to another child again,” the family said.

Maniishapriet, a university student in Cyberjaya, was found dead in her condominium unit by a friend on June 24 at about 10:00 am. An autopsy identified her cause of death as blunt force trauma to the head.

Within 48 hours of the incident, the police had arrested three suspects – a man and two women aged between 19 and 20 – in connection with the murder.

Meanwhile, calls for accountability and institutional reforms to safeguard student safety have continued to grow, with politicians, activists and members of the public urging immediate action.

On July 5, a solemn atmosphere enveloped the Gurdwara Sahib Kuching here as the family members and loved ones gathered to offer final prayers (Antim Ardaas) for Maniishapriet.

Among those present to pay their respects were Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Women chief, Kho Teck Wan, and members of the party’s Pending branch.

