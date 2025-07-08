Markel taps Jasminder Kaur as country head

In her new role, Jasminder will be responsible for scaling Markel's operations in Malaysia which is home to an established specialty insurance market.

Jasminder Kaur appointed Country Head – Malaysia at Markel Insurance in July 2025

Markel Insurance, the insurance operations within Markel Group Inc, has appointed Jasminder Kaur as Country Head – Malaysia, marking a significant step in the company’s expansion plans in Malaysia.

In her new role, Jasminder will be responsible for scaling Markel’s operations in Malaysia which is home to an established specialty insurance market.

She will collaborate closely with the underwriting team in Singapore, while also working to establish and grow Markel’s underwriting capability in Kuala Lumpur. The appointment will build on Markel’s existing presence in Malaysia, where Markel is licensed as a Tier 2 reinsurer in Labuan, the company said in a statement.

She reports to Kevin Leung, Markel’s Chief Underwriting Officer for Asia Pacific.

Jasminder brings close to three decades of experience in the insurance industry, with a strong background in risk management and broking.

She most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of MP Honan Insurance Brokers Sdn Bhd, where she played a key role in evolving the local broking firm into an international boutique firm, driving sales growth and operational excellence.

Prior to that, she spent more than eight years at Aon Insurance Brokers Sdn Bhd, where she held various leadership roles, including Chief Broking Officer.

Jasminder was born in Kuala Lumpur. Her late father Master Bhagwan Singh from Batu Gajah was a retired headmaster who then lectured at a local college. Her mother Jagjit Kaur hails from Penang.

She has a LL.B (Hons) in Law from University of Wolverhampton.

