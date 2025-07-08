Harcharan Kaur Chahal (1968 – 2025), Puchong

Harcharan Kaur Chahal

27.7.1968 – 8.7.2025

Village: Akkanwali; District: Mansa

Harcharan Kaur Chahal, fondly known as Sharon, was a loving daughter, caring sister, amazing aunt and beloved wife to her late husband. She was a radiant person who only brought light to everyone.

Your family loves you to eternity and will cherish all the memories that you leave behind. The family will not be complete without you.

Parents: Santokh Singh Chahal & Late Balwant Kaur Gill

Husband: Late Kuldip Singh Gill

Siblings:

Mukhtiar Singh Chahal & Gurjit Kaur

Harjendar Kaur Chahal & Harban Singh

Malkit Singh Chahal & Balbir Kaur

Nephews and Nieces:

Jaswinder Singh Sangeh

Jagdeep Singh Chahal

Harpreet Kaur Sangeh

Pavandeep Singh Chahal

Parvinder Kaur Chahal

Pavandeep Singh Sangeh

Amandeep Singh Chahal

Jasdeep Singh Chahal

Mourned by the entire Chahal, Sangeh and Gill families.

FUNERAL

10 July 2025, Thursday

1100am to 1230pm: Wake at the Chahal Family Home (No. 13, Jalan Belatuk 7C, 47100, Bandar Puchong Jaya)

1230pm: Cortege leaves residence

1.30pm to 2.30pm: Sukhmani Sahib prayers and last visit at to Shamshaan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL

3.00pm: Saskaar (cremation)

PATH DA BHOG

Gurdwara Sahib Puchong

20th July 2025, Sunday

10am – 12noon followed by Guru Ka Langgar

Mali 019 261 7244

John 019 266 4567

| Entry: 8 July 2025 | Source: Family

