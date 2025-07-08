Harcharan Kaur Chahal (1968 – 2025), Puchong

Harcharan Kaur Chahal
27.7.1968 – 8.7.2025
Village: Akkanwali; District: Mansa
Harcharan Kaur Chahal, fondly known as Sharon, was a loving daughter, caring sister, amazing aunt and beloved wife to her late husband. She was a radiant person who only brought light to everyone.
Your family loves you to eternity and will cherish all the memories that you leave behind. The family will not be complete without you.
Parents: Santokh Singh Chahal & Late Balwant Kaur Gill
Husband: Late Kuldip Singh Gill
Siblings:
Mukhtiar Singh Chahal & Gurjit Kaur
Harjendar Kaur Chahal & Harban Singh
Malkit Singh Chahal & Balbir Kaur
Nephews and Nieces:
Jaswinder Singh Sangeh
Jagdeep Singh Chahal
Harpreet Kaur Sangeh
Pavandeep Singh Chahal
Parvinder Kaur Chahal
Pavandeep Singh Sangeh
Amandeep Singh Chahal
Jasdeep Singh Chahal
Mourned by the entire Chahal, Sangeh and Gill families.
FUNERAL
10 July 2025, Thursday
1100am to 1230pm: Wake at the Chahal Family Home (No. 13, Jalan Belatuk 7C, 47100, Bandar Puchong Jaya)
1230pm: Cortege leaves residence
1.30pm to 2.30pm: Sukhmani Sahib prayers and last visit at to Shamshaan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL
3.00pm: Saskaar (cremation)
PATH DA BHOG
Gurdwara Sahib Puchong
20th July 2025, Sunday
10am – 12noon followed by Guru Ka Langgar
Mali 019 261 7244
John 019 266 4567
| Entry: 8 July 2025 | Source: Family
