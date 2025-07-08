Event | Malaysia: What is the spiritual genius of Guru Nanak?

What is the spiritual genius of Guru Nanak?

Spend two hours on a coming Sunday (4pm-6pm, 3rd August 2025) at Gurdwara Sahib Subang, and you will get answers to this question, and more.

This is an opportunity for Sikh youth, especially those studying in universities and colleges, and young working adults, to beef up their knowledge. There will be a Q&A session. You’re invited to pose your questions related to the topic ‘Knowing Guru Nanak’.

The session will be ked by Karminder Singh, an author of 11 books on Gurbani and Sikhi as well as the Editor-in-Chief of the US-based The Sikh Bulletin.

All participants are invited to join a high tea at 3.30pm.

Interested, Whatsapp your name and number to Sardar Pritam Singh at 016-2162474 (this will help in making arrangements for the hi tea).

‘KNOWING GURU NANAK’

3rd August 2025, Sunday

4pm – 6pm

Gurdwara Sahib Subang (1st Floor, Bhai Gurdas Hall)

High tea will be served at 3.30pm

The session

Led by Karminder Singh, PhD, author of 11 books on Gurbani and Sikhi and Editor-in-Chief of The Sikh Bulletin, USA

Derived from the Gurbani of Guru Nanak as contained within SGGS Ji, covering the:

true personality of Guru Nanak

fundamental philosophical principles of Guru Nanak

spiritual genius of Guru Nanak

divine wisdom of Guru Nanak

gift of Guru Nanak to Humanity

RELATED STORY:

Sikhi Concepts Part 1: Guru Nanak’s Canvas (Asia Samachar, 22 nov 2020)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here